C&R Opens New Offices Across U.S. and Launches Several Clients in 2023

Leading luxury hospitality and real estate PR and marketing agency expands with offices in Denver, Dallas, Chicago, Charleston, and New York and diversifies services for new marquee clients

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C&R, a public relations and marketing firm with a 14-year tenure representing luxury hospitality and real estate clients across the globe, has expanded its agency expertise and representation, tapping top talent in key cities across the country. Co-founded by Spencer Castillo and Pieter Ruig, C&R now has a presence in six cities in the U.S.—headquarters in Century City, Los Angeles, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas, Chicago, Charleston, and New York City—to greater serve its clients and the media.

"With market shifts in the past few years, we recognized an opportunity and important business need to strategically expand our presence and services to greater serve our partners." says Castillo. "While Los Angeles remains our home base, we are proud to have recruited incredible talent across our industry in key U.S. cities that our current and future client base greatly value. Our new boots on the ground across the country have helped accelerate and support our business exponentially."

"Our growing team hails from diverse backgrounds in hospitality, real estate, and digital media, supporting and challenging C&R as an industry-leader in public relations and marketing," said Ruig. "We continue to diversify offerings for our clients, as well, expanding our content division, which we launched in 2018. Media relations will always be at the heart of our business, but we understand that our clients also deeply value our expertise in developing strategic partnerships, advising on digital media campaigns, supporting larger content needs, and more."

C&R's client list continues to grow across both the lifestyle hospitality and luxury real estate sector. In addition to retaining longstanding clients in the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean (such as Montage International (residential portfolio), Hyatt Hotels H, Mayakoba, Hualalai and Kukui¢ula in Hawaii, Costa Palmas in Los Cabos, and more), C&R signed a number of industry-leaders in 2022.

Newer hospitality clients include: Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort by Hyatt; Thompson Palm Springs; InterContinental Washington D.C.; several properties within the publicly traded RLJ Lodging Trust portfolio, including The Mills House in Charleston, Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, and Pierside Santa Monica; numerous Davidson Hospitality Group hotels and resorts, including Grand Hotel, Viewline Resort Snowmass, Autograph Collection; and The Villa Group comprised of nine luxury resorts throughout Mexico, etc.

Developing and shaping destinations across the globe, C&R is proud to represent several new luxury real estate clients, such as: Thomas James Homes, the nation's top home builder; Panther National in Palm Beach; Witkoff Group's Shell Bay in Miami, East West Partners, Martis Camp, and Four Seasons Private Residences Caye Chapel.

C&R Content—C&R's full-service creative division specializing in custom publishing and videos—is launching several new client projects in the first quarters of 2023. The Content team has partnered with leading global real estate firm The Agency and an elite lineup of editors, writers, and designers to publish a new luxury-lifestyle magazine that will be distributed directly to the firm's clients and its more than 70 offices worldwide. Content projects also include a new documentary-style video series highlighting RLJ Lodging Trust's freshly renovated hotels in Charleston, Santa Monica, and Oxnard, as well as custom travel and lifestyle magazines for Montage and Pendry Hotels, Hualalai Resort, Costa Palmas, and more.

"This is a new chapter for C&R, and we look forward to an exciting year of strategic growth in 2023, delivering on our promise of creativity and results for current and future clients to come," adds Castillo and Ruig.

###

About C&R

Founded in 2009 by Spencer Castillo and Pieter Ruig, C&R is a public relations and content agency representing leading clients in the hospitality, real estate, and golf sectors throughout the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, and Charleston, C&R works with the industry's top journalists, like-minded brand partners, and digital influencers to deliver impactful results that drive awareness and credibility. C&R is innovative and forward-thinking, bringing together fresh ideas with results-driven strategies. Award-winning campaigns span new build-outs and sales to renovations and openings – always with an eye on generating ROI for the agency's partners. For more information, please visit http://www.candrpr.com.

Media Contact

Ali Ostridge, C&R, 1 3109263253, ali@candrpr.com

SOURCE C&R