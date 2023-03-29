EAH Housing Celebrates 55 Years of Building Thriving Communities

Leading West Coast affordable housing developer set to double down on its people-first commitment in 2023

EAH Housing, one of the largest and most respected nonprofit housing development and management organizations in the western United States, is kicking off its 55th year with plans to break ground and/or deliver units across more than 31 communities in California and Hawai'i. Currently housing over 25,000 vulnerable individuals and families across 13,000 units, the coming year marks a key milestone for the developer as it continues to deliver thoughtful, beautiful rental housing where it's needed most.

Over its more than five-decade trajectory, EAH Housing has been steadfast in its efforts to address affordable housing needs in some of the country's most nuanced markets, always looking for ways to boost efficiency while increasing overall supply. These efforts continue to pay off, with EAH Housing set to deliver more units over the next five years than over the last 25. In fact, by 2028, the firm expects to increase the number of people housed to 30,000.

"From day one, the EAH Housing team has been entirely dedicated to improving the lives of our residents and the communities they call home. I couldn't be more proud to see that our long-term vision of bringing about social change through the creation of housing opportunities is stronger than ever more than five and a half decades later," said EAH Housing President and CEO Laura Hall. "While we've achieved great things since our founding in 1968, it's just a preview of what's to come. We look forward to continue serving entire communities and to working with our partners to advance access to thoughtful, cost-effective housing."

With recent reports showing a national affordable housing deficit of millions, EAH Housing is aggressively growing its overall footprint, with a special focus on markets with little to no affordable housing stock. As an example, EAH Housing received design approval and a conditional use permit for 330 Distel Circle from the city of Los Altos, Calif., in the heart of Silicon Valley, and where affordable housing is nearly nonexistent and vacancies scant. The approval for the 90-unit project marks the first fully affordable housing apartment community in Los Altos.

In addition to building in challenging markets, EAH Housing continues to deepen its pipeline of developments across more than 20 counties in California and Hawai'i. Other exciting projects set to break ground in 2023 include:

Nevin Plaza : a 138-unit rehabilitation of a former public housing complex for seniors in Richmond, Calif.

: a 138-unit rehabilitation of a former public housing complex for seniors in Richmond, Calif. Lightfighter Village in Marina: a 71-unit housing community for homeless veterans in Monterey County, Calif.

a 71-unit housing community for homeless veterans in Monterey County, Calif. Aloha Iā Halewilikō: a 140-unit development for low-income seniors in Aiea, Hawai'i.

a 140-unit development for low-income seniors in Aiea, Hawai'i. On Broadway: a 140-unit large family community in Sacramento, Calif.

a 140-unit large family community in Sacramento, Calif. Hale Nā Koa ‘O Hanakahi : a 92-unit community for veterans and surviving spouses of veterans in Hilo, Hawai'i.

: a 92-unit community for veterans and surviving spouses of veterans in Hilo, Hawai'i. Main Street: a 61-unit development for people experiencing homelessness, chronically homeless individuals, and low-income families in Los Angeles, Calif.

About EAH Housing

EAH Housing is a nonprofit corporation with a mission to expand the range of opportunities for all by developing, managing, and promoting quality affordable housing and diverse communities. Established in 1968, EAH Housing has become one of the largest and most respected nonprofit housing development and management organizations in the Western United States with over 750 employees, and plays a leadership role in local, regional, and national housing advocacy efforts.

Starting from grass-roots origins in response to the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., EAH Housing now serves over 25,000 low-income families, seniors, veterans, formerly unhoused individuals, people with special needs, transitional age youth (TAY), artists, farm workers, and students across more than 240 communities in California and Hawai'i. Combining award-winning design, innovative onsite services, and a commitment to people, EAH Housing reflects the distinctive personality of each community.

