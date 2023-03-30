Plug and Play selects necoTECH for Sustainability Accelerator, Boosting the Startup's Global Innovation Platform

Global innovation platform Plug and Play partners with sustainable infrastructure startup necoTECH for their Spring 2023 Sustainability Accelerator Program
COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- necoTECH a leading provider of sustainable cutting-edge infrastructure solutions to the Department of Defense has been selected as one of 11 startups for Plug and Play’s Spring 2023 Sustainability Program. Together Plug and Play and necoTECH aims to accelerate innovation and drive growth in the sustainable tech industry.
Plug and Play is a global innovation platform connecting world-class startups, corporations, and investors. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with 50+ locations driving innovation across 20+ industries.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Plug and Play to accelerate innovation and drive growth in the
construction industry," said Steve Flaherty, CEO of necoTECH. "As we scale our company and solutions,
the extensive resources and corporate connections the Plug and Play platform offers will strengthen
and expedite our efforts.”
Being part of the Plug and Play program will provide a unique opportunity for necoTECH. The platform provides startups like necoTECH resources, support, and expertise to take their innovations to the next level. With over 500 industry-leading corporate partners, Plug and Play's platform will enable necoTECH to connect with some of the most innovative companies in the world and access resources, support, and expertise to take their ideas to the next level.
The necoTECH team is working with several government organizations to conduct cutting-edge research that will be used to develop proprietary technologies set to drive innovation in the construction industry through more sustainable materials, equipment, and processes.
necoTECH, LLC is an award-winning startup on a mission to help the construction market transition to a more sustainable future through advanced automation of pavement maintenance activities, data-driven decision-making, and innovative sustainable materials. Headquartered at the Delaware Entrepreneurial Center at Ohio Wesleyan University, the company has development partners in both the Government and private sectors including the Department of Defense (DoD), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Army Corps of Engineers, and a Technology Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFWERX). necoTECH is a wholly owned subsidiary of necoBrands, Inc.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.