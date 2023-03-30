There were 2,055 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,036 in the last 365 days.
Tony Kemp Commits to Support HCP Cureblindness Throughout 2023 MLB Season
HCP
March 30, 2023, 12:45 GMT
HCP Cureblindness brings life-changing eye care to people in underserved areas globally
HCP Cureblindness
Oakland A's Tony Kemp supports HCP Cureblindness
Oakland A's Tony Kemp proud to support HCP Blindness that is working to eradicate preventable and curable blindness globally
The Oakland A’s star will donate $100 for every walk he records this season
Tony Kemp is a changemaker and we're thrilled to have his support as we envision a world where no person is needlessly blind, and all have local access to high quality healthcare.”
— Jeff Wallace, Chief Marketing Officer of HCP Cureblindness
OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To observe Major League Baseball’s Opening Day, Oakland Athletics outfielder/second baseman Tony Kemp announces his commitment to support HCP Cureblindness, a non-profit working to eradicate preventable and curable blindness throughout under-resourced communities worldwide. Each time Tony records a walk throughout the 2023 Major League Baseball Season, he will donate $100 to HCP Cureblindness, helping to empower their work around the world. Fans and supporters are encouraged to visit cureblindness.org/tony to join Tony and contribute to the cause themselves.
A long-time supporter of causes like environmental activism and racial and social justice, Kemp has frequently been recognized for his work within the community and his upstanding character, most notably having been nominated three times for MLB’s prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, an annual award which honors players for their positive contributions both on and off the field.
"I'm excited to support HCP Cureblindness this season,” said Tony Kemp. “It's easy to take our vision and easy access to vision healthcare for granted, but there are many who are not as fortunate, and I want to do my part to help those in need."
More than 70 million people globally suffer from blindness due to cataracts or corneal blindness - which can be surgically treated. Most of these people live in low to middle income countries, where poor nutrition and limited access to eye care can mean a life limited by needless blindness.
Established in 1995, HCP Cureblindness brings life-changing eye care to people in underserved areas of the world with continual focus on training local personnel. This action-based approach builds local leadership, empowers key actors, and develops sustainable practices from the ground up. Together with an extensive network of implementing partners in over 20 countries, HCP Cureblindness has provided more than 1.19 million sight-restoring surgeries and 13.3 million screenings and basic treatments, has trained over 19,000 eye health professionals and has established five eye hospitals.
“Tony Kemp is a changemaker – both on and off the field – and we are thrilled to have his support for our mission,” said Jeff Wallace, Chief Marketing Officer of HCP Cureblindness. “At HCP, we envision a world where no person is needlessly blind, and all people have local access to high quality healthcare – and together we’re working to make that vision a reality.”
To learn more and to join Tony in his efforts to help cure needless blindness, visit cureblindness.org/tony
About HCP Cureblindness
HCP Cureblindness works to eradicate preventable and curable blindness throughout under-resourced communities worldwide. With the help of its global partners, HCP provides high-quality eye care, education, and world-class eye care infrastructure in over 20 countries. Since its founding in 1995, HCP has performed over 1.19 million sight-restoring surgeries and provided screening and basic care to over 13.3 million people.
