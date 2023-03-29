Wheaton, Illinois is the Newest GISCI Endorsing Employer





Des Plaines, IL --The GIS Certification Institute (GISCI) is pleased to announce the City of Wheaton, Illinois as the newest GISCI-designated Endorsing Employer. The City of Wheaton is committed to sharing pertinent information with their employees, partners, and the residents. The IT department has one full-time employee with assistance from other staff members in maintaining the GIS system for the city.

The City of Wheaton has made a strong commitment to investing in their geospatial staff and helping them maintain their GISP Certification. Listen to what some of their employees had to say:

"The GISP is a valuable certification that will continue to provide innovative opportunities in enhancing our existing GIS operations."

- Keith Darby, GISP Systems Specialist - GIS

"This endorsement acknowledges our commitment to continuously develop our GIS skills, with the aim of enhancing our organization's ability to utilize GIS effectively and keep pace with advancements in the field."

- Pat Keegan; Director of IT

The GIS Certification Institute created the GISCI Endorsing Employer Designation Program to help increase the value of GISP® Certification for our primary stakeholders and help facilitate the growth of the GISP Program within the geospatial community. The GISCI will grant the GISCI Endorsing Employer Designation to organizations that meet the criteria established by the GISCI as supportive of GIS Professionals and the GISP Certification process by way of internal activities, programs, and policies. The designation is not only a commitment to GISP Certification for staff, but also to uphold the ideals of the GIS Certification Institute.

The GISCI Endorsing Employer Designation is available to all organizations (public, private/commercial) apart from GISCI member organizations. Organizations seeking the designation must submit a formal application listing the criteria met as verified by the organization’s HR representative. A review committee will evaluate each application and if the organization meets the criteria, the committee will forward the application to the GISCI Board of Directors for approval. Each approved GISCI Endorsing Employer will last for three (3) years, provide the organization with permission to display their organization logo on our website, and provide permission to display the GISCI Endorsing Employer designation on their website. There is no cost to obtain this designation. A list of GISCI Endorsing Organizations can be found on the GISCI website at: https://www.gisci.org/Employers/GISCI-Endorsing-Employer/GISCI-Endorsing-Organizations

About GISCI The GIS Certification Institute (GISCI) is a non-profit organization that promotes the advancement of proficient GIS professionals through its international GISP® (Certified GIS Professional) certification program. The Institute fosters rigorous professional and ethical standards, community engagement, and professional mentoring within the GIS industry. GISCI’s member organizations include the American Association of Geographers (AAG), National States Geographic Information Council (NSGIC), University Consortium for Geographic Information Science (UCGIS), and the Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (URISA).

More information about the GISCI is available at www.gisci.org and about City of Wheaton GIS at https://www.wheaton.il.us/380/Maps

Contact Info:

GISCI City of Wheaton, Illinois

Tony Spicci, GISP CGMP Keith Darby, GISP

Executive Director – GIS Certification Institute Systems Specialist - GIS

847.824.7768 tspicci@gisci.org 630.260.2140 kdarby@wheaton.il.us

