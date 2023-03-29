Wildflower! Battle of the Bands Qualifier Rocks Six Springs Tavern in Richardson on April 29

Wildflower! Battle of the Bands Poster 2023 Festival in Richardson, Texas
Band judges include JackFM radio host JT Springer and $500 cash and prizes to be awarded at the final round.
RICHARDSON, TX, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival Battle of the Bands is set to rock at Six Springs Tavern in Richardson on April 29. The annual qualifier round showcases local and regional bands competing for a $500 cash prize and chance to perform live on the Methodist Richardson Amphitheater Stage on May 21. A panel of judges, including JackFM radio host JT Springer, will score and announce bands selected for the live final round.
Past winners include The Kid Brothers (2022), Texas rocker Griffin Holtby with the Fifth Phoenix (2019) and Clio Cadence, formerly the lead singer of pop-rock Dallas-based band, Love Past Blue (2016). Wildflower! is a stepping stone for talented young musicians who’ve battled their way onto the big stage to perform in front of thousands of fans.
How To Enter
Bands are required to submit an online application, upload a promotional photo, and include a link to a performance video. The deadline to apply is April 14, 2023, and the bands selected to compete in the Qualifier Round will be contacted with details.
Contest Rules
• All band members must be 21 years old or younger and each band is required to have a minimum of three members.
• No foul language or crude/offensive/vulgar behavior is allowed on stage, in lyrics, off stage or otherwise.
• Band members are only allowed on stage during their set.
• A panel of judges will select the winning bands based on musical talent, crowd enthusiasm, the showmanship of band members, the ability to follow contest rules and originality of cover song.
• All band performances will be videotaped for possible online contest and/or for use by Wildflower! to publicize the contest.
• Ticket sales or attendance by the band and their fans is not a factor in the judging.
Qualifier Round
A maximum of 12 bands will be selected to perform in the Qualifier Round at Six Springs Tavern on April 29 at 7 p.m.. Each band must perform a 15-minute set that includes one original song and one cover song of a band in the 2023 Wildflower! line-up. Bands may choose to play the full cover song or a two-minute excerpt adapted to their style or genre.
At their discretion, the judges and producers will choose and announce two to three bands at the Qualifier Round who will compete in the Final Round. They will also select an additional two to three bands to participate in an online People’s Choice contest for the final slot.
Prize Package
The 2023 Wildflower! Battle of the Bands Final Round Winner will receive the following prizes:
• $500 cash.
• A Saturday night or Sunday set time at Guitars and Growlers.
• Professionally produced video of their qualifier performance is provided by Six Springs Tavern.
• One produced song at Sunland Sound Studio with access to gear and equipment with Dallas producer and guitarist J. Michael Smith.
• Band strategy session with music industry consultant Brianna Ruelas.
Festival Hours and Location Information
The annual, three-day event will be held at Galatyn Park Urban Center, located just north of Galatyn Parkway on the east side of U.S. 75 (Central Expressway) in Richardson.
- Hours for the festival are:
o Friday, 6 p.m. – midnight,
o Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight, and
o Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
About Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival
Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival began in 1993 and is produced by the City of Richardson Parks & Recreation Department. Follow Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival on social media with the official hashtag #WAMFEST23 or visit www.wildflowerfestival.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.