LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- George Likourezos, Esq., partner and patent attorney at Carter, DeLuca & Farrell LLP joins the Board of Directors. The addition strengthens the Board’s expertise in intellectual property, technology, operations, and business development.

Lion Alternative Energy, a company dedicated to developing technologies that support the transition to sustainable, clean energy, announces that it has appointed Mr. George Likourezos to its Board of Directors.

Mr. George Likourezos joins at an exciting time for the Company as it continues to drive its strategy of building its climate-change technologies and developing strategic partnerships. The addition complements the existing Board and will provide valuable perspectives as the Company continues to execute its strategy, drive profitability, and enhance value for all Lion's shareholders.

Commenting on the appointment, Lion's Chairman & CEO, Kostas Liapis, said "We are pleased to welcome George to our Board. With his breadth of global connections and relationships ranging from intellectual property professionals to technology development companies to multi-national corporations, George will further enable us to form strategic partnerships and develop new technologies.

About Mr. George Likourezos:

Mr. George Likourezos is a partner and patent attorney at the intellectual property law firm of Carter, DeLuca & Farrell LLP and has over 25 years of experience in building and managing intellectual property portfolios for startups to multinational corporations. He graduated from Touro University Law Center and obtained a degree in electrical engineering from New York University Tandon School of Engineering (formerly Polytechnic University). He has a master’s degree in Operations Management also from NYU Tandon School of Engineering. He represents clients in diverse technical areas, including aerospace and defense, energy, materials and semiconductors, AI and mobile applications, communications, mobility and transportation, IoT and sensors, machine vision, and many other areas. Mr. George Likourezos is admitted to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office and has established relationships with international law firms to protect client’s technologies in every patent jurisdiction. He enjoys mentoring startups and university spinoffs on topics such as the patent process, strategic patent portfolio development, freedom to operate, trademark and brand protection, and IP management. He is a mentor to startups at the Sustainable Aero Lab based in Hamburg, Germany; German Accelerator – Asia; Starburst Aerospace Accelerator; Founder Institute – NY; Newchip Accelerator; Orange Grove, the international incubator based in Athens, Greece, and other organizations. Mr. George Likourezos is also a lecturer at the IP Business Academy of the Center for International Intellectual Property Studies at the University of Strasbourg, and the Co-chair of the Startups Committee for the International Institute for Intellectual Property Management (I3PM). George is a regular presenter and writer on intellectual property topics.

George Likourezos I Partner I Carter, DeLuca & Farrell LLP

Intellectual Property Counsel

576 Broad Hollow Road, Melville, NY 11747

https://www.carterdeluca.com/

Kostas Liapis · Chief Executive Officer

Lion Alternative Energy PLC,

5th Floor 22 Eastcheap,

London EC3M 1EU, United Kingdom

http://www.lionhellas.com