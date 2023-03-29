Rental Beast launches Maine Listings' rental platform

The platform's integration creates a new frontier for real estate professionals

Rental Beast announced today a new technological integration with Maine Listings, the Multiple Listing Service serving over 6,700 real estate professionals in Maine. This marks the first rental-related benefit in the MLS's history, creating a new frontier for their agents.

The platform's launch comes at a critical point for Maine. The state's population has steadily increased over the last several years, bringing new buyers to the area. But with high demand, high interest rates, and low inventory, many of those buyers are turning to rentals until the market catches up to their needs. With over 600 new multifamily units planned throughout the state, this creates a unique opportunity for agents to build relationships with renters who are future homebuyers and with real estate investors who are more active during a sales cycle slowdown.

Rental Beast gives agents access to powerful tools, helping them build those relationships while monetizing the rental market: premium syndication, customizable rental website, easy-to-use application and tenant screening, rental-centric education, and more. Additionally, rental listings are searchable within the Maine Listings' system, allowing agents to seamlessly balance their homebuyers and renters.

"We're always looking for the right tools to empower our agents so we're delighted to offer this benefit to them," said Peter Harrington, the 2023 Maine Listings President. "I have no doubt our members will succeed in this space with Rental Beast!"

MaineListings.com will include a new rental feature, powered by Rental Beast, which will give renters access to hundreds of listings to potentially call home. They'll also be met with a fleet of agents who are eager to help them find a place that matches their needs.

"Our integration with Maine Listings opens up a whole new world for real estate professionals in the area," said Ishay Grinberg, CEO and Founder of Rental Beast. "We're excited to be a part of this new business opportunity and will continue to bring agents new and improved products to serve the good people of Maine."

About Maine Listings

Maine Listings is a statewide MLS serving over 6,700 members. Maine Real Estate Information System, Inc. (d/b/a Maine Listings) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Maine Association of REALTORS® and has been incorporated since 1994.

Maine Listings aims to provide innovative products and services that deliver value and empower their members to succeed in the marketplace, today and well into the future.

About Rental Beast

Rental Beast is a leading real estate technology firm with an end-to-end SaaS platform designed to empower real estate professionals and the nation's most comprehensive database of nearly eleven million rental properties. Sourced directly from property owners, updated in real-time, and offering a fulfillment-grade rental dataset, the Rental Beast database provides real estate professionals with an unparalleled view of all properties and owner types.

Utilizing a seamless and secure integration, participating MLSs, and REALTOR® Associations can capture thousands of properties that are normally off-MLS inventory, and leverage essential search, data ingestion, and maintenance systems needed to help member agents and subscribers capture their share of $12 billion in annual leasing commissions.

Rental Beast is recognized and supported by Second Century Ventures, the capital and strategic growth arm of the National Association of REALTORS® and is a proud member of the 2022 REACH-Canada program. Learn more at rentalbeast.com/MLS.

