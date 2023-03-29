Laura Favinger, Triple-I's Chief of Staff, to Retire

Laura Favinger, chief of staff at the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), is retiring this week after a distinguished 30-plus year career in the insurance industry, the Triple-I announced today.

"During her five years at the Triple-I, Laura facilitated our overall strategy across the organization, served as liaison to Triple-I's Executive Leadership Committee (ELC), managed the logistics of our affiliation with The Institutes, and oversaw all aspects of the Triple-I's annual Joint Industry Forum," stated Sean Kevelighan, CEO, Triple-I. "I will personally miss her steadfast work ethic, kind nature, and persevering personality. At the same time, I wish Laura the very best as she begins a new chapter in her life."

Favinger joined the Triple-I in 2018 as its chief administrative officer. She previously had served as a senior vice president at Zurich North America, heading up its government and industry affairs operations. Favinger led the insurer's strategic engagement with policymakers and influencers, spending time in Schaumburg, Illinois, Washington, D.C., and Switzerland after beginning her Zurich career in 2007.

"I am grateful for the many opportunities I've had and the wonderful colleagues I've worked with throughout my career. While not an easy decision, I am excited to experience this next phase of life," Favinger said. "The Insurance Information Institute is a unique organization given its mission to educate the public about an industry which is at the center of the world's economy. It was a great place to cap off a career which began in New England and took me around the globe."

Before joining Zurich, Favinger held various public affairs roles with Unum Group in Portland, Maine, a leading provider of employee benefits products and services. During her three decades in the insurance industry, Favinger developed an expertise in the property/casualty, life, and disability sectors, and built a proven track record of success as a manager and team leader. She also brought to Triple-I experience managing external relationships with key industry trade groups, including the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) and what is now the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA).

Favinger received a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of New Hampshire (UNH) and currently serves on the Dean's Advisory Board for the College of Liberal Arts and the Carsey School of Public Policy at UNH.

Her retirement was announced within Triple-I a few weeks ago and will take effect on Friday, March 31.

Photo: Laura Favinger

