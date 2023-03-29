Zark Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Todd Katler to CEO

Katler, founder of Anyone Home, in Multifamily Parking Solution

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zark, a groundbreaking service that increases parking availability at multifamily communities by empowering them to affordably lease out their parking spaces, today announced the appointment of Todd Katler, an industry veteran and founder of Anyone Home, to CEO.

"I am very excited to begin my next adventure at Zark, where I will continue to provide meaningful ways to improve the experience of living in rental housing," Katler said. "Parking is an incredibly difficult challenge for millions of people living in apartment communities. Between building restrictions, parking ratios and increased roommates due to affordability constraints, renters simply struggle. Zark offers a unique and very intriguing solution that leverages mobile technology and the ever-growing share economy to eliminate this problem while increasing NOI and revenue."

Katler brings more than 25 years of industry experience to Zark. Prior to being the founder/CEO of Anyone Home, Katler served in key executive positions at numerous multifamily companies, including chief strategy officer for Entrata, SVP of sales for LeaseStar, SVP of sales and marketing for BRE Properties, VP of business development for Level One and VP of Sales for Rent.com.

Zark empowers properties to lease vacant parking spaces to residents and guests for a low daily rate. This simple, elegant solution improves resident satisfaction by allowing the consumer to self-concierge and take the problem out of the leasing office and into their own hands. The result is a reduction in resident frustration and negative reviews.

Not only is this powerful solution free of cost to apartment operators, properties participate in a revenue share from the reservations. With the completion of the round of funding led by Katler and industry leaders representing hundreds of thousands of multi-family units under management, Katler is ready to bring Zark to residents across country.

"We are very excited to welcome Todd to our team," Daniel Efune, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Zark Parking and a multifamily developer and owner who was frustrated with resident complaints about parking constraints. "He brings a wealth of multifamily experience and has a demonstrated track record of success. His leadership and vision will be instrumental in making Zark the industry standard for owners of multifamily real estate."

About Zark

Zark is a provider of technology enabled vehicle parking services intended to offer easy and convenient parking solutions. The company offers a multifamily parking solution through a mobile application that features online booking of nearby parking spaces, enabling users to quickly and efficiently book available parking spaces in an apartment community.

For more information, visit zarkparking.com.

