Artificial Plants Market Size to Surpass USD 0.93 billion by 2030 at 4.15% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Plants Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Artificial Plants Market Information by Product Type, Material Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030", Artificial Plants Market could thrive at a rate of 4.15% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will reach around USD 0.93 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

The Artificial plants market stands to benefit greatly from the products' increasing popularity, widespread availability, and favorable economics. Since plants are widely embraced in homes and other business spaces to improve the aesthetics of a given space and need little to no upkeep, the market has huge room to expand. The popularity of jewelry made from synthetic flowers is expected, and an increase in the number of cases where artificial plants and flowers have been used to drive the expansion of the industry.

Artificial plants are made from non-biodegradable chemicals, which poses a significant challenge when it comes time to dispose of them. It is expected to slow the expansion of the artificial plants market over the forecast period.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10585

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 0.93 billion CAGR 4.15% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Product Type, Material Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rise in the trend of artificial flower jewelry rise in the use of fire retardant and waterproof artificial plants

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Artificial Plants industry include

The Green House (India)

Treelocate Ltd. (UK)

Sharetrade Artificial Plant and Tree Co. Ltd. (China)

International Plantworks (US)

Nearly Natural (US)

J.S. Flower Company Limited (Thailand)

Commercial Silk Int'l & Plantscape Inc (US)

China Silk Flower Factory (China)

GreenTurf (Singapore)

International TreeScapes LLC (US), among others

August 2021

Vistafolia, a leading manufacturer and provider of artificial green walls, collaborated with the University of Surrey to develop a new base polymer for synthetic vegetation. The plant materials are created with eco-friendly materials in mind.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The artificial jewelry industry can anticipate a significant expansion in the coming years due to a surge in product innovations and their introduction into the market due to wide varieties of artificial flower jewelry to choose from, including necklaces, brooches, and earrings designed to seem like flowers. Adopting a new way of life, the CAGR of the global artificial plant market has gradually increased because of this rising demand.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (90 Pages) on Artificial Plants:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/artificial-plants-market-10585

Market Restraints:

Artificial plants are considered high-quality products that cost much more than regular ones. The use of fake plants and flowers as decorations has become popular in many fields; unfortunately, these items have a significant risk of fire, especially in event and wedding venues where guests' meals are prepared using open flames and gas.

In addition, there is a growing demand for artificial grass, trees, wood, and branches because of their low cost, easy availability, and different looks.

COVID 19 Analysis

COVID-19's impact has given way to numerous repercussions for people worldwide. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. Due to a lack of workers and the shutdown of factories, the spread of COVID-19 has devastated the global economy and produced many different types of goods and services. After the coronavirus pandemic, global economies have contracted in every region. While people focused on ensuring their basic needs were met during this economic uncertainty, they put artificial plants and other discretionary purchases on hold.

Notwithstanding the effects of the COVID crisis, the market for artificial plants is predicted to expand significantly. As a result of the rules and regulations established by regulating organizations worldwide, several businesses have shut down, and sales have dropped. The market's momentum, though, is projected to return in the not-too-distant future. Sales of non-essential goods have fallen as consumers have reduced their discretionary spending in response to the global economic crisis and the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10585

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The artificial plant types in the market include Stem Flowers, Whole Plants & Trees, Wood & Branches, Grass, and others.

By Material Type

Stem Flowers, Whole Plants & Trees, Wood & Branches, Grass, and Other top material type outlooks worldwide.

By Category

Commercial and Residential have been listed as the top category in the study.

By Distribution Channel

Store-Based and Non-Store-Based are the major distribution channels available in the worldwide market.

Regional Insights

The North American region is expected to account for the biggest market share in the global artificial market. As artificial plants are produced using the most cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly materials, the North American region is expected to account for the biggest market share in the global artificial market. North America (especially Canada and the United States) is a hotspot for this plant use. The North American market is well served by a wide range of artificial plant manufacturers, many of which use cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of their customers.

The European artificial plant market is the world's second-largest due to high artificial flower import values in countries like Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Spain. Furthermore, the market for artificial plants in Germany was the largest, while the market in the United Kingdom was the fastest growing in Europe.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2022 and 2030. The market in the region is expected to develop because of the increasing popularity of festival celebrations and the region's relatively high per-capita income. In addition, the market for artificial plants in China was the largest, while the market for artificial plants in India were the fastest growing in the Asia-Pacific region.

Discover more research Reports on Consumer and Retail Industry , by Market Research Future:

Yoga Mat Market Research Report: Information by Type (PVC Yoga Mats, Rubber Yoga Mats, TPE Yoga Mats, Cotton Yoga Mats and others), End-User (Adults and Children), Distribution Channel (Store-Based [Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and others] and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030

Medicinal Plant Extracts Market Information: by Type (Spices, Essential Oils, Phytochemicals, Herbal Extracts, and others), by Part (Leaf, Seed, Shell, and others), By Application (Medicinal Products, Personal Care and Others), By Form (Powder, Oil, and others) and by Regions-Forecast to 2030

Waterproof Socks Market Research Report: Information by Material (Nylon, Polypropylene, Wool, Bamboo Rayon and others), End-User (Adults and Children), Distribution Channel (Store-Based [Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Others] and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com