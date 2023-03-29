Notice - TEKNOSCAN SYSTEMS INC., H. SAMUEL HYAMS, PHILIP KAI-HING KUNG and SOON FOO (MARTIN) TAM, File No. 2022-19

There were 2,818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,100 in the last 365 days.
TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission filed an Amended Statement of Allegations dated March 28, 2023 in the above named matter.
A copy of the Amended Statement of Allegations dated March 28, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
