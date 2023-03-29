Submit Release
Notice - TEKNOSCAN SYSTEMS INC., H. SAMUEL HYAMS, PHILIP KAI-HING KUNG and SOON FOO (MARTIN) TAM, File No. 2022-19

TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission filed an Amended Statement of Allegations dated March 28, 2023 in the above named matter.

A copy of the Amended Statement of Allegations dated March 28, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/29/c9264.html

