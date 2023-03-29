Power Rental Market To Reach USD 22.47 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.16 %| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Rental Market is segmented by type (Diesel Generators, Gas Generators, Others), by application (Government & Utilities, Oil & Gas, Events, Construction, Industrial, Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Energy & Utilities Category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Power Rental Market size is estimated to be worth US$ 13.89 billion in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 22.47 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.16 % during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major factors driving the growth of the Power Rental Market

Rapid industrialization worldwide and an increase in demand for reliable power supply are the main drivers propelling the Power Rental market expansion.

Also, the demand for rental generators has increased throughout the utility and manufacturing sectors due to a rise in instances of unpredictable power supply produced by small-scale power grids and restricted access to the primary transmission network. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Power Rental market.

Also, increased consumer knowledge of the advantages of outsourcing power renting systems is helping the Power Rental market. expand. This is explained by the fact that power rental systems make it possible for customers to affordably acquire equipment that meets their needs.

Get a Free Sample Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-38M5602/Global_Power_Rental_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE POWER RENTAL MARKET

Power supply shortages are predicted to lead to an increase in the use of power rental equipment, which is anticipated to propel global market expansion. When there is a power outage, many companies can rely on power rental systems since they offer backup power to keep things operating. Developing economies and increasing population rates require greater power supply each day. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the power Rental market.

The oil and gas business depends heavily on power generators. They are a vital component of the structure that supports them. All significant oil and gas firms rely heavily on generators. It is crucial that they select robust, dependable generators that can supply their facilities and machinery with the electricity they require to function properly and without any interruptions. For anyone who needs additional defense against power loss in situations, power generators are crucial equipment. Power generators are a crucial requirement for the oil and gas sector. The primary facilities and operations of these businesses are supported by diesel power generators. Generators can provide backup power in the event of an emergency or disaster that shuts down the main power supply, enabling operations to go on as usual. This can help the industry significantly reduce lost time and costs. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the power Rental market.

Every job site needs some temporary power delivery at some point. One explanation could be that construction site does not yet have permanent utility electricity. While trailers and skid-mounted trailers are excellent for many off-the-grid projects, running a generator continuously for 24 hours isn't always practical or cost-effective from a maintenance perspective. In these cases, contractors turn to temporary power services provided by utilities and third-party installers. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the power Rental market.

The availability of power is frequently impacted by rising transmission and distribution line faults, equipment failure in the power sector, sudden grid issues, natural disasters, and a number of other variables. Numerous governmental and private bodies are quickly adopting strategies to shorten power outages so that customers can continue running their businesses. Unexpected power outages have considerably raised customer demand for dependable backup power sources in the commercial and industrial sectors, which has accelerated the development of power rental equipment. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the power Rental market.

View Full Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-38M5602/global-power-rental

POWER RENTAL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Due to several impending infrastructure development projects, the construction sector is expanding throughout developing nations including China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, among others. For upstream, middle, and downstream operations, the oil and gas industry has a strong demand for power renting solutions. In order to enhance production capabilities, the major market participants in the oil and natural gas sector are concentrating on the exploration of new oil wells.

China currently commands a substantial market share in Asia Pacific when measured in terms of value. One of the important nations for mining is China.

Key Companies:

Aggreko

Caterpillar

Power Electrics

Generator Power

Atlas Copco

Speedy Hire

HSS

Ashtead Group

Cummins

Get Customized Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-38M5602/Global_Power_Rental_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode= QYRE-Auto-38M5602 &lic=single-user

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- The global virtual power plant market was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global solar energy market size was valued at USD 52.5 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 223.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 to 2026.

- The global Solar Panel Cleaning Equipment market was valued at USD 109 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 283 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global Solar Street Lighting market size is estimated to be worth USD 6720.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 17240 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.0% during the review period.

- In 2020, the global Silver Paste market size was USD 4701 million and it is expected to reach USD 12350 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 14.8% during 2021-2027.

- Global Offshore Wind Power Market to grow from USD 29018.56 Millions in 2018 to USD 68172.67 Millions by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.97%.

- The global Small Wind Power market was valued at USD 675.6 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 1688.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global Residential Energy Storage market size is projected to reach USD 13910 million by 2027, from USD 6716.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

- The global PV Water Pumps market size is estimated to be worth USD 912.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 1706.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.0% during the review period.

- The global Photovoltaic market size is estimated to be worth USD 62970 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 188980 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 20.1% during the review period.

- The global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) market size is projected to reach USD 8279.8 million by 2026, from USD 4341.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2026.

- The global Power Optimizer market size is estimated to be worth USD 1035.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 1528.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7% during the review period.

- The global Solar Panel Recycling market size is projected to reach USD 312.6 million by 2028, from USD 157.9 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2022-2028.

- The global renewable energy market was valued at D881.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach D1,977.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global Solar Inverter market size is projected to reach USD 26650 million by 2026, from USD 14600 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2026.

- The global energy as a service market size was valued at D54.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach D112.7 billion by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global Thermal Energy Storage (TES) market size is projected to reach USD 6019.7 million by 2028, from USD 3817.1 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2028.

- The global Concentrating Solar Power market size is projected to reach USD 7208 million by 2026, from USD 4823 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

- The Global PV Glass market size was US$ 2938 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4359.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027

- The global Wind Energy market size is estimated to be worth USD 7287.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 9599.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.7% during the review period.h

- Temporary Power Generation & Power Rental Sales Market

- Miter Saw Rental Market

- Insulation Blower Rental Market

- Shared Power Bank Rental Service Market

Click here to see related reports on Power Rental Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Sitemap: https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports528

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/526

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/523

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports