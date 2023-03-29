CreatorIQ's Effective Marketing Report Highlights Creator-Led Marketing Trends

There were 2,788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,119 in the last 365 days.
Brands are putting creator-led campaigns at the center of their marketing strategy, with increased budgets and partnerships.
LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Historically, marketers confined influencer marketing to a single corner of their overall marketing programs. Those days are now over.
Best-in-class organizations position creator-led marketing as a foundation upon which to build their broader programs. Because they leverage creators across various areas of the business, creator-led marketing is now the No. 1 differentiator of organizations with staying power. In other words, creator-led marketing is effective marketing.
According to CreatorIQ's recently released Effective Marketing Report, brands are evolving their partnerships and budgets to increasingly put creator-led campaigns at the center of their marketing strategy.
A few highlights from the report:
69% of Brands Increased Influencer Marketing Investment Over the Past Year
Budgets for both marketing overall and influencer marketing in particular have increased over the past year.
Brands Are Valuing Creator-Led Marketing More
When asked to rank their marketing program goals in order of importance, brands selected driving general awareness for their brand or clients as the most important goal. Driving awareness for specific products or initiatives was the No. 2 goal for marketers, closely followed by driving revenue.
Creator-Led Marketing Outpaces Digital Advertising
Marketers reported that owned social media marketing was their most frequent marketing engagement. This comes as no surprise, since many brands take advantage of their owned channels to help consumers keep up with the latest updates and offerings. Email marketing and creator-led marketing were tied behind owned social media marketing as the second-most common marketing activity.
What was once a nice-to-have channel of marketing is now a necessity for organizations looking to up-level. The next wave of influencer marketing will require the integration of creator assets throughout all aspects of your brand's marketing program.
Download the entire Effective Marketing Report free today.
