City College Film Student Returns to SF Bay Area as Director of Award-Winning New Film

From Greece to San Francisco: Love, Death, and Revenge
Dread is the best suspense, and that's how the journey began and never relented. I especially loved how this dark-and-growing-ever-darker story was played out against such idyllic scenery…”
— Mark B. Perry, Emmy-winning Screenwriter
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LYVIA'S HOUSE, a psychological thriller filmed in northern California, will be screened at the San Francisco Greek Film Festival on Friday, April 28, at 5:00 pm at the Delancey Street Theater Screening Room. A weekend of limited engagement screenings at Cinelounge Tiburon will follow at 6:30pm, for three consecutive evenings, the same Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30.
The film is directed by Niko Volonakis, who also composed the score. Mr. Volonakis studied film at both San Francisco State University and City College of San Francisco. At San Francisco State, he also took part in the Modern Greek Studies program.
LYVIA'S HOUSE is inspired by a series of true-life murders that occurred in the walnut orchards of Sutter County, California. It follows a young journalist who has recently transplanted with her lover to the beautiful but bucolic home of a disappeared Italian artist named Lyvia. A David Lynch aficionado, Volonakis has given the script a decidedly “Twin Peaks” edge, but he also pays homage to another of his beloved filmmakers, Andrei Tarkovsky.
The film has garnered several festival accolades thus far, but it is not the young director’s first award-winning endeavor. It was while studying at City College that Volonakis met another filmmaker, Egyptian Taher Medhat. Mr. Medhat returned to Cairo in 2010, and kept in contact with Niko during the Egyptian uprising. Shortly thereafter, Greece had its own upheaval, and they decided to film both rebellions to use as the backdrops for a short, CAIRO YEAR ZERO, and a feature, “Hate Your City.” With bare funding and no permits, the plan was both ambitious and dangerous.
Volonakis completed CAIRO YEAR ZERO in 2014. CYZ centers on the lead-in to the 2011 Egyptian Revolution as seen through the eyes of four male friends, before a fateful altercation transforms one of them into an unlikely revolutionary symbol. CYZ won "Best Narrative Short" at Reel Independent Film Extravaganza 2014, and the Excellence Award at the 2015 Rincón International Film Festival.
In 2020, Niko was filming the last scenes of “Hate Your City” when Covid halted production. He left Athens to be with family in the USA, and was approached by screenwriter Patricia V. Davis to direct LYVIA'S HOUSE, as he and she had worked together prior on smaller undertakings. Although he liked the script, Niko turned her offer down, anxious to continue with his own work. But when the lockdowns in Greece prevented his return, he agreed to create a fund-raising short for LYVIA'S HOUSE. On that he collaborated with Sacramento-based filmmaker Cody Martin. They worked so well together that Niko decided to take on the project, and Mr. Martin was given the role of DP. Judging by the accolades Lyvia’s House is receiving for both direction and cinematography, the pairing of the two artists is a propitious one.
