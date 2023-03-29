Philadelphia Mayoral Candidate Discusses Geothermal with DeepPower CEO Andrew Van Noy

Derek Green, Mayoral candidate of the City of Philadelphia spoke with DeepPower CEO Andrew Van Noy about government-funded geothermal projects

DeepPower, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough geothermal drilling technology to access the Earth's unlimited source of clean energy, reported that CEO Andrew Van Noy recently spoke with Philadelphia Mayoral candidate Derek Green about how his city and other municipalities can pilot geothermal energy projects.



Derek Green is a graduate of Temple University Beasley School of Law and is of Counsel at Obermayer, Rebmann, Maxwell, & Hippel, LLP. He is a Philadelphia Mayoral candidate and Member of the Small & Small Diverse Business & Community Taskforce. Mr. Green recently resigned as Philadelphia Councilmember At-Large to pursue his Mayoral campaign. He previously practiced law with his own firm, Derek S. Green, P.C., and was Chairperson of the Philadelphia Gas Commission.

Mr. Green looks to the City of Boston as inspiration for geothermal projects in Philadelphia. According to Mr. Green, “National Grid was able to put in a geothermal project in Boston as a way to transition from traditional fossil fuels to geothermal.” He noted that Philadelphia may be able to take on a similar project. With respect to recent legislation, Mr. Green reported that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act could bring in additional capital for a geothermal project. He concluded, “Such funding could be sufficient to jump-start private sector interest in a public-private initiative to move towards a renewable, green future.”

“Speaking with Derek provided an opportunity to gain insight into how public sector leaders look at funding renewable energy sources, such as geothermal,” said DeepPower CEO Andrew Van Noy. “The geothermal industry needs more forward-thinking government leaders like Mr. Green to help lead the way.”

This CEO Chat can be viewed at https://youtu.be/4-GqwBxc67k

For more information about DeepPower, Inc., please visit our website at www.DeepPower.com

About DeepPower, Inc.

Deep Power is developing a breakthrough drilling technology to access Earth’s unlimited source of green geothermal energy. The Earth’s molten core is as hot as the Sun and harnessing just 0.1% of that heat energy can power humanity for 2 million years. Previous generations of drilling technology cannot go deep enough to make geothermal cost effective. We are developing a suite of advanced low-cost, high-temperature and high-pressure drilling systems to boldly go where no humans have gone before. The deeper we go the more energy we can unleash. Unlike large area solar and wind farms, a 9-inch hole by 5 miles deep can produce the same amount of power as 320 acres of solar panels. Like a power plug into the Earth, we aim to provide every city, state, and country direct and independent access to this “holy grail” source of eternal green energy.

