TDEC Announces Additional $203 Million in Water Infrastructure Investments

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced 43 grants totaling $203,244,525 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants.

Of the 43 grants announced today, 14 are collaborative grants and 29 are non-collaborative grants. Collaborative grants involve multiple entities (cities, counties, or water utilities) partnering on projects to work toward a shared purpose. All grants awarded represent 132 individual drinking water, wastewater, and/or stormwater infrastructure project(s).

These grants announced today bring the total ARP funds awarded by TDEC to $401,694,562 since August.

Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the ARP, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water projects in communities throughout Tennessee. Of the $1.35 billion, approximately $1 billion was designated for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities. The grants announced today are part of the $1 billion non-competitive grant program. The remaining funds ($269 million) will go to state-initiated projects and competitive grants.

“These grants will address important water infrastructure needs across rural and urban Tennessee communities,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “We look forward to the improvements these projects will bring, and we commend the communities who have gone through the application process.”

“More than ever, infrastructure is critically important to our local communities,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. “This money will allow cities and towns to address deficiencies and make improvements that will pay dividends not just in the present but in the years to come as well. I greatly appreciate the work of the governor and my colleagues on the Fiscal Accountability Group for their work in making sure these funds were spent appropriately and efficiently.”

“We continue experiencing considerable growth across the state, and many of our communities require additional resources to address their evolving needs,” said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “These grants will play a major role in ensuring cities and towns have access to infrastructure solutions that will enable them to continue thriving so Tennessee remains a preferred destination for both businesses and families.”

“We are grateful to the local applicants, and we anticipate excellent results from these grants,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “This shows that Tennessee recognizes the need for improved water infrastructure, and we are grateful for the leadership of Governor Lee and the General Assembly in seeing that communities get this assistance.”

Grants announced today are awarded to:

City of Chattanooga – $16,667,052 City of Mt. Juliet – $2,500,288 Claiborne County (Collaborative) – $2,801,212 Town of Oneida – $3,416,220 Claiborne County (Non-Collaborative) – $3,273,422 City of Paris – $1,887,631 City of Dickson – $1,989,846 City of Pikeville – $3,357,399 City of Dunlap – $2,837,193 City of Pigeon Forge (Collaborative) – $1,335,432 Town of Erwin – $1,504,154 City of Pigeon Forge (Non-Collaborative) – $135,769 City of Fayetteville – $1,470,191 Town of Ridgetop – $746,563 Town of Gainesboro – $2,197,243 City of Ripley – $1,770,145 City of Gallaway – $975,561 City of Rocky Top – $1,376,111 Town of Gibson – $683,498 Town of Signal Mountain – $240,516 Town of Greeneville – $2,346,912 Town of Signal Mountain Water Utility – $758,033 Town of Gordonsville – $683,010 Town of Smyrna – $3,880,604 Hamilton County – $9,088,702 City of Soddy-Daisy – $1,724,121 City of Hohenwald – $4,332,532 City of South Pittsburg – $1,393,628 Town of Hollow Rock – $704,545 City of Spencer – $2,879,867 Town of Huntingdon – $1,389,471 Town of Spring City – $1,551,237 City of Lobelville – $679,909 City of Spring Hill – $2,369,085 Town of Lookout Mountain – $663,338 Sullivan County – $9,637,392 Town of Lynnville – $581,400 Town of Trimble – $935,315 City of Memphis – $102,639,945 City of Tusculum – $855,091 Town of McLemoresville – $850,512 Town of Walden – $685,680 Town of Mount Carmel – $1,448,730

Details for each award are:

Collaborative Grants

Claiborne County – $2,801,212

Claiborne County, in collaboration with the Arthur-Shawnee Utility District, the Claiborne Utilities District, and the Clearfork Utility District will use ARP funds to address identified critical needs. Claiborne County’s drinking water and wastewater projects include GIS mapping and focus on modernization and water loss reduction. Projects include the replacement and rehabilitation of sewer manholes, addressing excessive infiltration and inflow (I/I), meter replacements, rehabilitation of a water pump stations, GIS mapping, and dredging and expansion of backwash lagoon.

City of Dickson – $1,989,846

The City of Dickson, in collaboration with the Water Authority of Dickson County, will use ARP funds to modernize facilities and equipment for wastewater systems and manage risk and resilience to extreme weather events. Dickson's projects include the replacement of two aging lift stations, the installation of a new force main and interceptor, and rehabilitating concrete basins at the Piney Wastewater Treatment Plant.

City of Dunlap – $2,837,193

The City of Dunlap, in collaboration with Sequatchie County, will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan. Dunlap will also address water loss in the service area through the installation of approximately 20 boundary meters along the Dunlap Water System's pipe and the replacement of pipes and accessories creating a reoccurring water loss prevention program. Additionally, the city will complete a sewer system evaluation and rehabilitation assessment to monitor the sewer system, basin by basin, in order to identify needed rehabilitation efforts.

Town of Gibson – $683,498

The Town of Gibson, in collaboration with Gibson County, will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address critical wastewater needs. Gibson’s two wastewater projects will focus on reducing (I/I) in the wastewater system and replacing system lines that are over 50 years old.

Town of Greeneville – $2,346,912

The Town of Greeneville, in collaboration with the Greeneville Water Commission, will use ARP funds to address aging infrastructure and modernize drinking water and wastewater equipment. Projects include improvements to the water treatment plant, replacement of old generators, relocating transmission lines, and installing new valves. Additional improvements to the collection system will also decrease excessive (I/I).

City of Hohenwald – $4,332,532

The City of Hohenwald, in collaboration with Lewis County, will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and make improvements to the wastewater system. Hohenwald’s wastewater projects will involve the development and implementation of a Corrective Action Plan, which includes the installation of a CCTV program for monitoring and a condition assessment of system facilities.

Town of McLemoresville – $850,512

The Town of McLemoresville, in collaboration with Carroll County, will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. McLemoresville’s drinking water projects include the replacement of aged water valves and meters and the installation of a new water line.

City of Pigeon Forge – $1,335,432

The City of Pigeon Forge, in collaboration with the City of Gatlinburg and Sevier County, will use ARP funds to conduct improvements to the centralized drinking water system serving those communities. Pigeon Forge’s drinking water project will include upgrades to the raw water intake and pumping station, and building a parallel raw water line that will provide redundancy to the system in case of failures to the existing line.

City of Pikeville – $3,357,399

The City of Pikeville, in collaboration with Bledsoe County, will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. Pikeville’s wastewater project includes the construction of a new sludge treatment facility in an effort to compensate for increased sludge flow in the area.

Town of Signal Mountain – $240,516

In collaboration with Walden’s Ridge Utility District, the Town of Signal Mountain will use ARP funds to complete a drinking water project. Signal Mountain’s project includes system interconnection in an effort to improve resiliency and reliability of the water supply.

City of South Pittsburg – $1,393,628

The City of South Pittsburg, in collaboration with Marion County, will use ARP funds to modernize and expand drinking water infrastructure in the city. Funds will be used to alleviate capacity issues and renew aging infrastructure, including building a new flocculation basin as well as a new sediment basin.

Town of Spring City – $1,551,237

The Town of Spring City, in collaboration with Rhea County, will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and modernize existing infrastructure. Spring City will replace an undersized and damaged water line, install a low-pressure force main, and cap the force main for future use. Additionally, the city will replace existing pumps with new grinder pumps within the low-pressure sewer system that have reached the end of their useful life.

Sullivan County – $9,637,392

In collaboration with the Utility Districts of Bloomingdale, Blountville, Bristol Bluff-City, Intermont, and Southfork, as well as with the City of Bristol, the City of Kingsport, and the City of Bluff City, Sullivan County will use ARP funds to develop three comprehensive Asset Management Plans and address critical needs. Funding will contribute to 13 drinking water and wastewater projects across partner communities to improve resiliency and reliability by addressing issues with water lines, pump stations, and water treatment plants.

Town of Trimble – $935,315

In collaboration with Dyer County, the Town of Trimble will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. Trimble’s wastewater projects include the replacement of two lift stations and the rehabilitation of 2,500 linear feet of sewer lines.

Non-Collaborative Grants

City of Chattanooga –$16,667,052

The City of Chattanooga and the Wastewater Interceptor Sewer System will use ARP funds to address critical needs in their wastewater system. Chattanooga will implement a comprehensive plan to restore the Wastewater Collection and Transmission System’s capacity, reduce I/I and sanitary sewer overflows, improve the reliability of wastewater collection system, and comply with State and Federal Regulations of the Consent Decree. Chattanooga’s wastewater project will include the construction of new pump stations and a 5-million-gallon tank, as well as installation of 2,100 linear feet of sewer lines.

Claiborne County – $3,273,422

Claiborne County, alongside the Arthur-Shawnee Utility District, will use ARP funds to complete eight drinking water projects and expand water service to unserved communities. Claiborne County’s drinking water projects include several water line extensions throughout Arthur-Shawanee Utility District and Claiborne Utility District service areas.

Town of Erwin – $1,504,154

The Town of Erwin will use ARP funds to create an Infiltration and Inflow (I/I) Reduction and Elimination Plan and support a wastewater project and a stormwater project. The town will complete a stormwater management plan as well as map their sewer system. Additional projects include the repair of a failing box culvert as well as upgrades to failing sewer mains.

City of Fayetteville – $1,470,191

The City of Fayetteville will leverage ARP and State Revolving Fund (SRF) funding to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address the community’s critical need of excessive (I/I). Projects are intended to address sewer rehabilitations, including pipe bursting, manhole rehabilitation, and service line replacements.

City of Gallaway – $975,561

The City of Gallaway will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address aging wastewater infrastructure. Projects will address excessive (I/I) and include cleaning and monitoring of 16,000 linear feet in the system that are older than 50 years. Additional projects include the rehabilitation of 12,885 linear feet with cured-in-place pipe lining methods and point repairs.

Town of Gainesboro – $2,197,243

The Town of Gainsboro will leverage ARP, SRF, and U.S. Department of Agriculture funds to address aging infrastructure. Projects include the replacement of the existing raw water intake and future replacement the existing water treatment plant.

Town of Gordonsville – $683,010

The Town of Gordonsville will use ARP funds to conduct two projects for its wastewater system. Projects include the renovation of the main pump station and the installation of higher efficiency equipment to improve solids handling and aeration in the treatment plant.

Hamilton County, $9,088,702

Hamilton County will use ARP funds to modernize and improve existing sewage treatment plant equipment. Upgrades will address noncompliance and include a mix of wet weather flows improvements, new headworks, screening and grit removal, a new advanced primary clarification system, and pipe rehabilitation. Hamilton County's project will significantly reduce the number of sanitary sewer overflows and (I/I) to the Signal Mountain Sewage Treatment Plan.

Town of Hollow Rock – $704,545

The Town of Hollow Rock will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in its drinking water system. Hollow Rock’s drinking water projects include the replacement of several water lines throughout the system, the installation of 1,680 linear feet of new water lines, and the replacement of aged water meters.

Town of Huntingdon – $1,389,471

The Town of Huntingdon will use ARP funds to improve its wastewater system and bring the system into compliance. Huntingdon's wastewater project includes the replacement of aerators that will allow for adequate treatment of water in the system.

City of Lobelville – $679,909

The City of Lobelville and the City of Lobelville Utility District will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address the community’s critical needs. Excessive I/I will be reduced through the identification of problematic areas in the sewer system and implementation of appropriate improvements and modifications.

Town of Lookout Mountain – $663,338

The Town of Lookout Mountain will use ARP funds to address excessive (I/I) during wet weather events as well as chronic sanitary sewer overflows. Improvement projects include the construction of an access drive at the existing pump station, demolition of the existing pump station, installation of a concrete wet well, and installation of new submersible sewage pumps and pipe fittings. Lookout Mountain's projects will rehabilitate approximately 500 linear feet of pipelines, 10 manholes, and service laterals within the service area.

Town of Lynnville – $581,400

The Town of Lynnville will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in the drinking water system. Lynnville’s drinking water projects will rehabilitate the system to improve an integral system line and system equipment.

City of Memphis – $102,639,945

The City of Memphis will use ARP funds to address critical needs and significant non-compliance issues in accordance with the city’s Consent Decree. Memphis’ nine wastewater and nine drinking water projects will improve treatment processes at water treatment plants, including updates to the city’s filtration systems, and update aged plant components. Additional projects include the removal and replacement of the underdrain system and backwash system components and pumps, the installation of new generators for key water treatment plants, and a storage tank to reduce sanitary sewer overflows during peak flow times.

Town of Mount Carmel – $1,448,730

The Town of Mount Carmel, alongside Hawkins County, will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in capacity. Mount Carmel’s wastewater projects include repairing the system’s clarifier, installing a new drainage pump, and replacing the old sanitary sewer lift station.

City of Mt. Juliet – $2,500,288

The City of Mt. Juliet will use ARP funds to make necessary improvement to the community’s wastewater system. Mt. Juliet’s project includes the replacement of 9,000 linear feet of sewer lines to improve the significant I/I.

Town of Oneida – $3,416,220

The Town of Oneida will use ARP funds to address critical needs and enhance service to a disadvantaged community. Oneida’s drinking water project includes improvements to the system’s water treatment plant that will reduce the volume of raw water required to produce the volume of potable water pumped into the distribution system.

City of Paris – $1,887,631

The City of Paris will use ARP funds to address the deterioration, erosion, and sedimentation present in the stormwater system. Paris’s stormwater projects will include improvements to the system’s drainage basin, a survey of the city’s storm drains, and geographic information systems (GIS) mapping of the city’s storm sewer system.

City of Pigeon Forge – $135,769

The City of Pigeon Forge, alongside the City of Gatlinburg and Sevier County, will use ARP funds to address critical needs in their drinking water system. Pigeon Forge’s drinking water project will improve resilience as the City addresses increased demand from the rising population and includes the development of a new intake and a raw water transmission line to supply the existing water treatment plant.

Town of Ridgetop – $746,563

The Town of Ridgetop will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. Ridgetop’s wastewater projects include sewer rehabilitation efforts to address excessive infiltration and inflow (I/I), as well as an extension of a sewer line by 7,600 linear feet.

City of Ripley – $1,770,145

The City of Ripley will leverage ARP and SRF funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address identified critical needs of modernization and aging drinking water lines. Ripley will replace approximately 9,000 linear feet of 50 year-old asbestos cement line as well as wastewater asbestos cement lines, their asbestos cement water main, and water valves.

City of Rocky Top – $1,376,111

The City of Rocky Top, alongside Anderson County and Campbell County, will use ARP funds, as well as funds transferred from Anderson County, to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address the critical needs of water loss and excessive (I/I). Rocky Top will rehabilitate 33,000 linear feet of sewer lines through pipe bursting, cured-in-place pipe lining, open cut repair, and manhole lining.

Town of Signal Mountain Water Utility – $758,033

The Town of Signal Mountain Water Utility will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. Signal Mountain’s drinking water projects include the replacement of a booster pump, the installation of a new pump station, and the implementation of a zone metering plan.

Town of Smyrna – $3,880,604

The Town of Smyrna will use ARP funds to address critical needs and address significant non-compliance issues, including wastewater plant capacity needs and a State Mandated Compliance Order. Smyrna’s wastewater project focuses on sewer rehabilitation efforts that will address pipe bursting and includes the replacement of 4,000 linear feet of sewer lines, as well as manhole rehabilitation.

City of Soddy-Daisy – $1,724,121

The City of Soddy-Daisy will use ARP funds to address significant non-compliance issues including excessive (I/I) during wet weather conditions as well as chronic sanitary sewer overflows. Soddy Daisy's projects will focus on three priority basins in the service area and include the rehabilitation of approximately 9,300 linear feet of pipelines, 40 manholes, and 60 service laterals.

City of Spencer – $2,879,867

The City of Spencer will leverage ARP, SRF, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Natural Resources Conservation Service funding to address significant non-compliance issues including water loss and aging infrastructure. Spencer's drinking water project will replace the existing raw water intake and booster station to become the main water source for the city. In addition to the source water upgrades, Spencer’s project will address water quality and quantity concerns through the addition of a sedimentation basin as well as improvements to the distribution system.

City of Spring Hill – $2,369,085

The City of Spring Hill will use ARP funds to address critical needs and significant non-compliance issues, as well as develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan. Spring Hill will replace and modernize aging assets, develop an inventory and condition assessment plan, and develop a planned Operations and Maintenance work order system.

City of Tusculum – $855,091

The City of Tusculum will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and improve its wastewater system. Tusculum’s project will expand the city's drip field and increase capacity for its wastewater system. Funding will also be used to connect the College Hills neighborhood to the wastewater system and eliminate faulty septic tanks and package systems.

Town of Walden – $685,680

The Town of Walden will use ARP funds to improve its stormwater infrastructure. Walden’s stormwater projects will improve the conveyance system, subsequently protecting the watershed which includes improving the water quality of Little Falling Water Creek, Shoal Creek, Fairmount Branch, and other smaller tributaries in the community.

TDEC focuses these grants on the following goals:

Protect and promote human health and safety and improve the quality of water by supporting water systems in non-compliance to work toward compliance with water quality requirements;

Improve the technical, managerial, and financial capabilities of small, disadvantaged, or underserved water infrastructure systems; and

Address critical water infrastructure needs across the state

Cities and counties throughout the state were eligible to apply for these grants. Details of previous grant announcements may be found at this link, and additional grant announcements are expected soon.

TDEC’s strategy for deployment of ARP funds is described in the Water Infrastructure Investment Plan. This plan was developed by TDEC based on input from leaders and experts from agencies internal and external to state government. All funds from the ARP must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024 and expended by Dec. 31, 2026.