The HomeBuyers Hour - Education and Transparency with Guest Host Jonathan Self

The HomeBuyers Hour

The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820

Charles Bellefontaine

Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.

Joey Mathews

Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank

Patrick Loftus

Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

In this latest episode, the show will delve into the crucial role of education and transparency in the home buying journey.

I'm very into the future of Real Estate. Not only in our market but nationally as well. I'm betting that Chicago is going to be VERY different 20yr from today and I'm bullish on the city.”
— Jonathan Self
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Self, a respected real estate professional with years of experience, will be the guest host for this episode. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the show, having worked with countless homebuyers throughout his career. Self believes that educating clients and promoting transparency in the industry is vital to creating a successful home buying experience.

Pulling back the veil of the industry for the consumer. Jonathan thinks helping people understand the Real Estate Industrial Complex helps the consumer. EX: Every business is run differently and there are pro and con elements to each "type" of agent/team you choose. Myth busting the Netlfix/HGTV "flashy" myth. Unpacking the psychology of our industry (sales, performance, perception and etc..)

Viewers can expect to learn about a range of topics, including how to navigate the home buying process, common pitfalls to avoid, and the importance of having a trusted real estate agent. The episode will also highlight the benefits of working with professionals who prioritize transparency and strive to educate their clients.

Jonathan Self has been working in Real Estate for many years. Starting as a youth working in the trades of Roofing and Bricklaying he later discovered putting his business side to work was easier on his hands. Ultimately, his wife (a GC and Interior Designer) convinced him he would be a good real estate agent. As always….his wife was right. Since starting her career as an agent about 8yr ago he’s received Top Agent awards, shot a sizzle real for HGTV, had home designs featured in Chicago Magazine and Curbed and is often asked for comment from Chicago Tribune, Real Simple Magazine, Realtor.com, San Fransisco Chronicle, Yahoo, Fresh Homes and more.

Jonathan Self
+1 773-798-9170
Sell Buy Design
Tiktok- sellbuydesign
Instagram- jonathan_self

Charlie Bellefontaine
Chicagoland Home Inspectors
312-544-9180
www.thehomeinspectors.com

Joey Mathews
The Federal Savings Bank
https://www.thefederalsavingsbank.com
NMLS#1330694
630-235-2405

Patrick Loftus
Loftus Law
https://loftus-law.com/
773-632-8330

Charlie Bellefontaine
Chicagoland Home Inspectors Inc
+ +1 630-327-2700
