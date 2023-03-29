Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,072 in the last 365 days.

FIS Long-Term Shareholder News: Contact Johnson Fistel if You Are a Long-Term Shareholder for More Information

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (“Fidelity National” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FIS).

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Fidelity National holding shares before February 9, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/FidelityNationalInformationServicesInc

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Fidelity National. According to the complaint, on July 31, 2019, Fidelity National announced it had closed the acquisition of payments company Worldpay, Inc. (“Worldpay”) for $43 billion, consisting of $35 billion in cash and the assumption of $8 billion in debt. During the class period, defendants assured investors it had “successfully completed the Worldpay integration” and touted the benefits of the Worldpay integration for the Company.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contacts

Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

FIS Long-Term Shareholder News: Contact Johnson Fistel if You Are a Long-Term Shareholder for More Information

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more