Norton Rose Fulbright strengthens Bay Area presence with corporate and M&A partner Yan Zhang

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, California, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that corporate, M&A and securities partner Yan Zhang, who has extensive cross-border transactions experience, has joined its San Francisco office.

Coming from Baker Botts, Zhang represents public and private companies in corporate and securities matters along with the financial institutions that invest in or provide services to them. As trusted advisor to entrepreneurs, boards of directors and VC/PE investors, Zhang provides strategic legal advice to help his clients achieve their goals.

His experience includes public offering and private placement of securities, cross-border mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and licensing and foreign direct investment, general corporate governance and compliance matters. Zhang regularly advises China- and Asia-based clients on their most significant legal matters in the US and internationally and also helps international clients who have interest in doing business in Asia.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Yan joining us demonstrates our ongoing commitment to bringing in highly regarded corporate and M&A lawyers. We also continue to focus on growth in California, which adds to him being an outstanding fit. His international practice will benefit our clients in the US and globally.”

Scarlet McNellie, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities, commented:

“Yan is a veteran corporate lawyer who has advised clients on some of the most sophisticated transactions in the world for decades. His significant cross-border experience will enhance our robust capabilities in this space, helping clients to accomplish their global business goals.”

Zhang, joining the San Francisco office months after corporate, M&A and securities partner Kaylee Yang who previously worked with him, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright has a truly global platform that will greatly benefit my clients, especially those who are focused on cross-border transactions. I have been impressed by the firm’s deep bench for many years, and I am excited to join this excellent corporate team.”

Licensed in both California and New York, Zhang earned his law degree cum laude and order of coif at the University of Michigan Law School. He received a master’s degree in biopsychology from Peking University in China.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

