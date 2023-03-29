Fortune Names Sorenson to America’s Most Innovative Companies

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorenson, the leading language services provider of inclusive communication services for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse people, has been named to Fortune's prestigious list of America’s Most Innovative Companies. The announcement, made on the multinational business magazine’s website, Fortune.com, is presented by Fortune and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award recognizes Sorenson's innovative activity across three pillars: product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture. Each pillar was equally weighted and factored into Sorenson's total score.



"We are honored to be recognized alongside some of the most innovative companies in the world," said Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson, which across all service lines connects more than 140 million conversations annually – in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and United Kingdom. "This recognition is a testament to our culture of innovation where we forge new ideas and think about fresh ways to implement processes and technology. We are committed to innovation in all aspects of our business, from the accessible and inclusive products and services we offer to the ways we deliver them."

The award was based on a holistic view of Sorenson's innovative activity and the following 3 pillars:

Product innovation: Focused on innovations in R&D, production, sales, and marketing, in the development, the manufacturing and marketing of new products and the diversification of products.

Process innovation: Considers process innovations in production / operations, strategy, planning, controlling and quality assurance.

Innovation culture: Primarily includes the introduction of a corporate culture that promotes creativity and entrepreneurial spirit, as well as the creation of scope for innovation to improve employee motivation and increase job satisfaction.

In each of these three areas, Sorenson received a score which was included equally in the final score.

This award follows a series of other prestigious accolades for Sorenson, including being named to Forbes' list of America’s Best Employers and Fast Company's World’s Most Innovative Companies. Sorenson has also been recognized for its commitment to diversity, inclusion, and exceptional candidate experience. Additionally, last week, Olelo by Sorenson was recognized by Business Intelligence Group with the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award.

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world’s leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people through communication solutions for all: call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the connections we support. Under Sorenson’s Impact and ESG Vision and Action Plan, we’re reviewing our carbon footprint, addressing accessibility and advancement barriers for Deaf employees, and implementing a supplier diversity program. Sorenson is a minority-owned company committed to expanding opportunities for underserved communities and championing a culture of belonging. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

Press Contact

Ann Bardsley

Director of Public Relations

Sorenson 801-287-9400

abardsley@sorenson.com

Disclaimer

If you choose Sorenson as your default provider, you can port your existing 10-digit number to Sorenson from another provider or Sorenson can provide you with one for the geographic area where you live or work. If you later change your default provider, you can port your number to that provider. When selecting Sorenson, you must provide to Sorenson the physical address (i.e., the Registered Location) from which you are placing the call, so that Sorenson can properly route any 911 calls you may make. If you move or change your location, you must notify Sorenson immediately. You can update your Registered Location from your Sorenson videophone by calling (801) 386-8500 or by visiting sorenson.com/support/vrs/manage-account. Sorenson will confirm receipt of your Registered Location information. Emergency calls made via internet-based TRS may not function the same as traditional E911 service. For example, you may not be able to dial 911 if there is an internet-service failure or if you lose electrical power, and your 911 call may not be routed correctly if you have not updated your Registered Location. For more information on the process of obtaining 10-digit numbers and the limitations and risks associated with using Sorenson’s VRS to place a 911 call, please visit Sorenson’s website: sorenson.com/legal.