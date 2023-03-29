Submit Release
Statement by Director Sethuraman Panchanathan on NSF ranking in Best Places to Work in the Federal Government

I am proud that the U.S. National Science Foundation again earned a top spot among the 2022 Best Places to Work in the Federal Government®. For the second year in a row, NSF ranked No. 2 among mid-sized agencies as featured in a special edition released today by The Washington Post. Every single one of our staff are doing incredible and vital work that advances the frontiers of the scientific enterprise of this nation. Our people are our most valuable asset, and we cannot accomplish our mission without them. Diversity and inclusion is a core value at NSF. We value and leverage the diverse experience and views of the people who make this a great place to work. Based on feedback received from employees, we were able to take action to respond to the needs we heard. While the results and rankings are to be celebrated, they are only the starting point for us. We remain committed to promoting and supporting an environment in which all employees are engaged and can thrive knowing they are contributing to the progress of science and engineering. As we innovate and adapt to hybrid work, we will continue with our collective efforts to foster communication, collaboration and transparency to further empower our staff to carry out our critical mission.    

Distribution channels: Science


