Riveter Capital completes add-on acquisition of Twelve Oaks Catering for its school meals provider platform

Riveter Capital, a private equity firm focused on investing in women- and minority-led companies, announced today that it completed the acquisition of Twelve Oaks Catering Company ("Twelve Oaks"), a food service provider of high-quality, nutritious meals to children in Dallas, TX.

Twelve Oaks marks the second acquisition for Riveter Capital in Texas and expands the company's geographic footprint to Dallas and Houston. In 2021, Riveter Capital acquired The Healthy Lunch Box ("HLB"), a State of Texas approved Food Service Management Company and licensed caterer that has provided high quality, homemade healthy food to schools and day care centers in Houston for over 27 years.

Similar to HLB, Twelve Oaks provides cafeteria-style and individually packaged meals to daycares, charter schools, private schools, and Head Start programs. The Company has a strong track record of successfully operating under the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, Seamless Summer Option, Child and Adult Care Food Program, and the Afterschool Care Program. Twelve Oaks emphasizes using simple, traditional cooking methods to prepare nutritious menu items from scratch and is a USDA approved commodity processer.

"The Twelve Oaks team is excited to partner with Riveter Capital and HLB for the next phase of the company's growth," said President Jonathan Jones. "We look forward to leveraging Riveter's resources and deep experience in the industry to further grow the overall platform."

"We are thrilled to add Twelve Oaks to our platform. This acquisition allows us to continue our strategic expansion within Texas while focusing on our mission of providing high quality, homemade healthy school meals to kids. We are excited to honor the legacy of the company and continue to drive growth at Twelve Oaks in collaboration with HLB," said Riveter Partner Sarah Abdel-Razek.

About Riveter Capital

Riveter Capital is a private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle-market women- and minority-owned or operated businesses that we understand as both investors and consumers. We empower founders by providing hands-on strategic, financial, and operational support to help take companies to the next level. With a flexible investing mandate, we provide capital for acquisitions, management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth, and expansion. For more information about Riveter Capital visit www.rivetercapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005184/en/