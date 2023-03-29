FCI Launches Zero-Trust Complete – The First Truly Integrated Solution that Covers the Four Areas of Zero-Trust Cybersecurity

Securing Endpoints, Users, Software, and Networks.

FCI announces the launch of Zero-Trust Complete, the first genuinely Integrated solution that covers the four areas of Zero-Trust Cybersecurity: Software, Users, Endpoints, and Networks.

Brian Edelman, FCI's Founder and CEO comments, "There's confusion about the term Zero-Trust. You have some vendors covering one functionality and others covering a different area - this piecemeal approach to Zero-Trust does not work and confuses security professionals. We get calls from companies that experience incidents and breaches as a result of this misunderstanding."Clarifying the definition of Zero-Trust has become critical with everyone posturing themselves as a Zero-Trust solution.

The simplified version of Zero-Trust is that you trust "no one" and "nothing" until you verify them. FCI's recent infographic on Zero-Trust outlines that John Kindervag of Forrester originally coined the term back in 2010. Today's interpretation of Zero Trust is reinforced by Deloitte as they state, "Proper design and engineering of zero trust architectures can result in simple, modular environments and straightforward user access control and management.

The push of Zero Trust is driven by increasing numbers of cloud-based systems, remote workers, and connected devices which are constantly expanding and dissolving the network perimeter."Recent global events elevated the importance of cybersecurity across industries, boards of directors, and leadership teams. As more employees went remote and geopolitical tensions increased, so did the sophistication and frequency of attacks. Everyone went on high alert and Zero-Trust came to the forefront as a key concept to reinforce.FCI has a unique cybersecurity offering, from standalone components to a complete Zero-Trust ecosystem solution.

FCI analyzes current environments and works with clients to fill Zero-Trust gaps. FCI Zero-Trust Complete follows a NIST Framework and also differentiates by aligning with regulatory requirements like SEC, FINRA, and NYDFS to ensure increased security and compliance. Zero-Trust Complete covers the following areas:- Users: Verifying user identities to ensure only authorized users can access private data, endpoints, software, and networks.

