FCI Launches Zero-Trust Complete – The First Truly Integrated Solution that Covers the Four Areas of Zero-Trust Cybersecurity

Securing Endpoints, Users, Software, and Networks.

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. (PRWEB) March 29, 2023

FCI announces the launch of Zero-Trust Complete, the first genuinely Integrated solution that covers the four areas of Zero-Trust Cybersecurity: Software, Users, Endpoints, and Networks.

Brian Edelman, FCI's Founder and CEO comments, "There's confusion about the term Zero-Trust. You have some vendors covering one functionality and others covering a different area - this piecemeal approach to Zero-Trust does not work and confuses security professionals. We get calls from companies that experience incidents and breaches as a result of this misunderstanding."Clarifying the definition of Zero-Trust has become critical with everyone posturing themselves as a Zero-Trust solution.

The simplified version of Zero-Trust is that you trust "no one" and "nothing" until you verify them. FCI's recent infographic on Zero-Trust outlines that John Kindervag of Forrester originally coined the term back in 2010. Today's interpretation of Zero Trust is reinforced by Deloitte as they state, "Proper design and engineering of zero trust architectures can result in simple, modular environments and straightforward user access control and management.

The push of Zero Trust is driven by increasing numbers of cloud-based systems, remote workers, and connected devices which are constantly expanding and dissolving the network perimeter."Recent global events elevated the importance of cybersecurity across industries, boards of directors, and leadership teams. As more employees went remote and geopolitical tensions increased, so did the sophistication and frequency of attacks. Everyone went on high alert and Zero-Trust came to the forefront as a key concept to reinforce.FCI has a unique cybersecurity offering, from standalone components to a complete Zero-Trust ecosystem solution.

FCI analyzes current environments and works with clients to fill Zero-Trust gaps. FCI Zero-Trust Complete follows a NIST Framework and also differentiates by aligning with regulatory requirements like SEC, FINRA, and NYDFS to ensure increased security and compliance. Zero-Trust Complete covers the following areas:- Users: Verifying user identities to ensure only authorized users can access private data, endpoints, software, and networks.

  • Endpoints: Ensuring device compliance by automating the enforcement of cybersecurity settings and endpoint protection.

  • Software: Securing applications and hardening software to validate user and endpoint compliance at the time of login to systems of private data.

  • Networks: Securing the network by enforcing secure and encrypted communication inside and outside corporate networks.

    • Zero-Trust Complete ensures that all devices are trusted, all users are verified, all networks are known, and all Software are hardened. Wrapped around Zero-Trust Complete are FCI's Security Operation Center (SOC) Services which provide 24x7 cybersecurity monitoring and incident response support.

    About FCI Cyber

    FCI is a NIST-Based Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) offering Cybersecurity Compliance Enablement Technologies & Services to CISOs and security personnel of Financial Services organizations with prescriptive cybersecurity regulatory requirements. FCI blends best-of-breed technologies, cybersecurity best practices, expertise, and innovation to perform Security Assessments and deliver cloud-based Managed Endpoint and Network Protection. http://www.fcicyber.com

