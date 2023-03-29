Wines of Georgia Announces the Launch of the Georgian Wine Certification Program in Partnership with the Napa Valley Wine Academy

The certification program is the first of its kind to educate US wine professionals on the Georgian wine category

NEW YORK (PRWEB) March 29, 2023

Wines of Georgia is proud to announce that the Georgian Wine Certification program, in partnership with the Napa Valley Wine Academy, has officially launched, and is excited to begin enrolling students in a first-of-its-kind free education program to become a Georgian wine expert. Wines of Georgia is the organization that represents and promotes the wines of the country of Georgia and is financed by the National Wine Agency of Georgia, which is a legal entity under the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia, and the country's wineries.

The National Wine Agency-endorsed three-hour course will feature seven learning modules on Georgia and its wines, along with a final quiz that gives users access, once passed, to a Georgian wine certificate endorsed by the Georgian National Wine Agency. A foundation in wine (Wine 201 or WSET Level 2) is recommended as a prerequisite before beginning the program. Lessons include the history, culture and unique process of Georgia's qvevri-aged winemaking; the culinary traditions of the supra and the importance of wine and winemaking to Georgia's people; education on Georgia's various regions, terroir and winemaking traditions; the exciting range of indigenous varieties and styles found in Georgia, including Rkatsiteli, Saperavi and the world-renowned amber wines for which the country is known. Students who complete the Georgian wine course will have a thorough understanding of the wines of the country of Georgia and will receive an educational reference guide and presentation on Georgia for use, as well as an intermediate-level certificate from the Napa Valley Wine Academy.

Interested media, wine trade and wine-loving consumers can register to access the course at the Wine Certification Program page on the Wines of Georgia website. Included in all student registration are a course workbook, detailed profiles on all Georgian wine regions and key grape varieties, access to the course for twelve months and a printable PDF certificate with a digital badge.

Georgian wine remains some of the world's most uniquely identifiable fermented beverages, with winemaking techniques and traditions that date back 8,000 years. Ancient and alluring, Georgia is known for its skin contact and qvevri-aged wines; however, wine is made in both Georgian and European winemaking methods using over 500 indigenous grape varieties as well as international varieties.

With Georgian wine exports to the U.S. achieving 29% year-over-year growth for the last six years, the launch of the Napa Valley Wine Academy Georgian wine certification comes at a time when consumption of key Georgian varieties and styles is at an all-time high, with wine exports to the U.S. totaling more than one million bottles. With sales velocity for Georgian wines continuing to increase significantly, the US now consistently achieves one of the highest average ex-cellar prices for Georgia's wine anywhere in the world. This course is a necessity for anyone looking to have a complete understanding of the world of wine.

About Wines of Georgia - http://www.winesgeorgia.com

Wines of Georgia is a promotional campaign financed by the National Wine Agency of Georgia and wineries to educate the US wine trade and the general public about the history, culture, quality and universal appeal of Georgian wines and the country's qvevri winemaking tradition.

About the Napa Valley Wine Academy - https://napavalleywineacademy.com

The Napa Valley Wine Academy, America's Premier Wine School™ and the two-time winner of the WSET Global Wine Educator of the Year, is the most awarded WSET wine school in the world. The Academy is based in Napa Valley, California with locations across the United States and globally online. NVWA is proud to be an approved program provider of the internationally recognized WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) series of wine, spirit, and sake courses (including WSET Levels 1 through 4 in Wine) as well as a full suite of online classes and a host of other specialty classes ideal for enthusiasts and critical for wine and beverage industry professionals.

