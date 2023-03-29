Car Pros Kia Huntington Beach Honored as Exclusive Member of Kia America's President's Club

Matthew Phillips, CEO of Car Pros Kia Huntington Beach, recognized for exceptional customer service and sales success; one of three Car Pros Kia dealerships named to President's Club

Matthew Phillips of Car Pros Kia Huntington Beach has been named by Kia America as one of only 40 dealers in the United States to earn a spot in the brand's prestigious President's Club.

Selected from the network of nearly 800 retailers, the Kia President's Club recognizes dealers that have achieved the highest overall sales volume and provided outstanding customer satisfaction. This is the sixth time that Car Pros Kia Huntington Beach has received President's Club honors, and it is one of three Car Pros Kia dealerships to receive the honor this year.

"2022 was an important year in the ongoing maturation of the Kia brand in the United States, and on behalf of the Kia family, I would like to recognize and thank Matthew Phillips and the staff at Car Pros Kia Huntington Beach for their commitment to exemplary sales performance and top-notch customer satisfaction," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America.

Car Pros opened the Kia dealership in Huntington Beach in August of 2010 and finished 2022 as the #1 Kia Retailer in Orange County, California.

"Congratulations to the terrific team at Car Pros Huntington Beach for your sales and customer service leadership in Orange County. Your commitment to putting our core values into action, to making Car Pros Huntington Beach a great place to work and an important part of this community, as well as the value you place on our customers' satisfaction, is key to this recognition," said Matthew Phillips, CEO of Car Pros Automotive Group.

Phillips, a well-respected automotive industry veteran, change management leader, franchise retail advocate and EV evangelist, has helped build Car Pros Automotive Group to become the fastest growing dealership group (2021) in the US and the top Kia retailer in the United States. Its five Kia dealerships, including Car Pros Glendale, the number one Kia dealership in the US, were all named to the top 25 Kia dealerships in the Western Region. In addition, under Phillips' leadership Car Pros was named the #1 Kia EV dealer last year, selling approximately 5% of the Kia EVs in the nation. A next-gen leader, Phillips brings in-the-trenches experience to his vision of changing lives and creating opportunity through excellence, as well as a powerful background and education in organizational psychology, financial management and business.

In 2022, Kia received the most model awards in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards and Telluride, Seltos and Sportage PHEV all earned 2023 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards. EV6 earned a Top Safety Pick+ for 2022 by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) and took home Best EV of 2022 honors from The Drive. Thanks to design and performance improvements, 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid was awarded top honors in the Best SUV category in the Motor1.com 2022 Star Awards. 2023 has been off to a fast start with numerous accolades, including the EV6 being named North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ by the North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury.

About Car Pros Automotive Group

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships representing Kia, Hyundai, and Honda. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros currently has annual sales of $1 billion and is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 150,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit https://www.carpros.com to learn more.

