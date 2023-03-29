Global Rhytidectomy Market Set to Reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2031, With a CAGR Of 7.6% | Growth Market Reports

There were 2,812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,121 in the last 365 days.
PUNE, India, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Rhytidectomy Market by Type (Traditional Facelift, SMAS Facelift, Deep-plane Facelift, Mid-Facelift, Mini Facelift, and Cutaneous Facelift), Area of Treatment (Mandibular, Chin, Nasal, Jaw, Injectable, and Malar), End-user (Specialty Clinics, Trauma Centers, Hospital, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2023-2031). The growth of the market is attributed to the growing awareness about cosmetic and esthetic processes and improvements in esthetic procedures.
Key Market Players Profiled in the Report
The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include type, area of treatment, and competitor analysis.
This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.
Highlights on the Segments of the Rhytidectomy Market
On the basis of type, the rhytidectomy market is divided into a traditional facelift, SMAS facelift, deep-plane facelift, mid-facelift, mini facelift, and cutaneous facelift. The traditional facelift segment accounts for a key share of the market. The traditional facelift is used to reduce signs of aging on the face such as wrinkles and sagging skin. Mid-facelift helps patients look younger, thereby increasing their self-confidence.
Based on the area of treatment, the market is segmented into mandibular, chin, nasal, jaw, injectable, and malar. The chin and mandibular segment is projected to register a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Chin implants are used to change the size of the chin. Chin implant surgeries help improving weak skin.
On the basis of end-user, the rhytidectomy market is segregated into ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, trauma centers, and hospitals. The hospital segment is anticipated to hold a considerable share of the market in the coming year owing to the increase in the demand for facelift surgeries. The facelift procedure is performed by specialist doctors and surgeons such as reconstructive surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, and head and neck plastic surgeons.
In terms of region, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to economic growth and developing infrastructure in China and India. Moreover, people above 50 years of age in emerging economies are adopting facelift surgeries to look younger thus rhytidectomy procedures are getting prominent in these economies.
Key Takeaways from the Study:
Read 165 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Rhytidectomy Market by Type (Traditional Facelift, SMAS Facelift, Deep-plane Facelift, Mid-Facelift, Mini Facelift, and Cutaneous Facelift), Area of Treatment (Mandibular, Chin, Nasal, Jaw, Injectable, and Malar), End-user (Specialty Clinics, Trauma Centers, Hospital, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Regions (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"
