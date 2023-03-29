LiDAR for Automotive Market Size is estimated to grow by USD 4.60 billion from 2023 to 2029, propelling Growth Due to Rising Research & Development for autonomous vehicles

The use of LiDAR technology in automobiles has given rise to a slew of newer applications and areas that would benefit from LiDAR technology. Aside from ADAS applications in automobiles, LiDAR can be used in robo taxis for ride sharing, shuttle services, on-demand car services, and mobility-on-demand (MOD) fleets

PUNE, India, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the LiDAR for Automotive Market.

The global LiDAR for Automotive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2029, from USD 1.12 billion in 2020 to USD 4.60 billion in 2029.

Autonomous vehicles are in high demand, and technological advances have made this a real-world possibility, with many vehicle manufacturers investing in the development of such vehicles. These vehicles will be entirely driven by sensors and electronics, providing a completely driverless experience. LiDAR sensors are critical components of critical systems such as blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assistance, lane-departure warning, and collision warning in autonomous vehicles. Because of its growing popularity and low cost, solid-state LiDAR is expected to outperform standard flash LiDAR in these applications.

Increasing the Use of LiDAR Systems in Autonomous Vehicles will Expand Market Potential.

Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/13896/lidar-for-automotive-market/#request-a-sample

Growth Drivers

Lasers are used in the sensing technology known as LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) to find and gauge the distances between objects in the immediate surroundings. For the automotive sector, especially for self-driving cars, LiDAR has emerged as a crucial technology. Some of the development factors for LiDAR in the automotive sector include the following:

Rising demand for self-driving cars: For self-driving cars to correctly sense their surroundings and make decisions, LiDAR is an essential technology. The demand for LiDAR technology is anticipated to rise along with the popularity of self-driving vehicles.

Increasing safety requirements: To increase road safety, governments and regulatory bodies around the globe are increasingly requiring the use of ADAS. LiDAR technology contributes significantly to ADAS by offering precise and timely information about the environment around the car.

Technological advancements: Recent developments in LiDAR technology have led to smaller, less expensive, and more dependable LiDAR devices. LiDAR is anticipated to become even more accessible and cheap as the technology advances, further accelerating its adoption in the automotive sector.

Growing investment in autonomous driving: The development of automated driving technology is receiving significant investment from leading automakers and tech firms. These investments are anticipated to stimulate innovation in LiDAR technology, leading to LiDAR sensors that work better and are more cost-effective.

Company Profiles

HEXAGON AB

VELODYNE LIDAR INC.

SICK AG

TOPCON POSITIONING SYSTEMS, INC.

TRIMBLE INC. (GEOSPATIAL)

RIEGL LASER MEASUREMENT SYSTEMS GMBH

TELEDYNE OPTECH

LEOSPHERE

WAYMO LLC

VALEO S.A.

Recent Developments in the LiDAR for Automotive Industry

Velodyne Lidar: In February 2022, Velodyne Lidar announced a new high-resolution LiDAR sensor called Alpha Prime, which is designed for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). The Alpha Prime has a range of up to 500 meters and can detect objects with low reflectivity, such as black vehicles and dark clothing.

Innoviz: In December 2021, Innoviz Technologies announced that it had signed a contract to supply its LiDAR sensors to a leading automotive OEM for use in autonomous vehicles. The contract is worth over $100 million and the sensors will be integrated into the OEM's ADAS platform.

Browse the full "LiDAR for Automotive Market by Location (Bumper and Grill, Headlight and Taillight), by Vehicle Type (ICE, Hybrid), by Technology (Solid State, Mechanical/Scanning) and by Region Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 to 2029" Report and TOC at https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/13896/lidar-for-automotive-market/

Segment Overview

The LiDAR for Automotive Market is segmented By Vehicle Type, and By Location.

LiDAR for Automotive Market By Vehicle Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

ICE

HYBRID

BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLE (BEV'S)

LiDAR for Automotive Market By Location, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Bumper And Grill

Headlight And Taillight

Roof And Upper Pillars

Others

LiDAR for Automotive Market By Technology, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Solid State

Mechanical/Scanning

Regional Insights

North America: Due to the presence of significant automotive and tech companies, the North American region has been a big adopter of LiDAR technology in the automotive sector. With a high demand for sophisticated driver assistance systems, the area is anticipated to maintain its market dominance. (ADAS)

Europe: In the automotive sector, Europe is also a sizable market for LiDAR, with key contributors including Germany, France, and the UK. The demand for LiDAR-based ADAS systems is growing in the region, and it is anticipated that this demand will fuel the development of the LiDAR market.

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, and South Korea are anticipated to make significant contributions to the LiDAR market's growth in the Asia Pacific region. Due to the region's growing urbanisation and the need for safer and more effective transportation, there has been an increase in demand for ADAS systems and autonomous cars.

What`s New for 2023?

Coverage of the danger of a recession, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, the Russia-Ukraine War, global inflation, recovery analysis from COVID-19, and global inflation

Positions of the main competitors and global competition

influence in the market across several geographic areas - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Some Important Points Answered in LiDAR for Automotive Market Report Are Given Below:

Outline of product portfolio including product development, planning and positioning

Details key operational strategies focusing on R&D strategies, corporate structures, localization strategies, manufacturing capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of market returns over the forecast period.

Examine different market prospects using Porter's Five Forces Analysis, PEST and SWOT analysis.

Study of the segment expected to dominate the market.

A study on analysis of regions projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a sample report: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/13896/lidar-for-automotive-market/#request-a-sample

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Exactitude Consultancy

Industrial Robot Market Rising Demands by Technology Advancements, AI Interfaces and Business Opportunities till 2029. Increasing automation in electronics industry is projected to drive the growth of industrial robots' market. Electronics businesses will be able to develop more as automation improves, as they will be able to manufacture prototypes in less time and with less capital. Robots can be utilized in a variety of tasks throughout the manufacturing process, including assembling, dispensing, milling, inspection, packaging, and palletizing.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4138/industrial-robots-market/

Automation and Control Market Report 2023-2029: Industry Forecasts and Opportunity Analysis| Expected to Grab Revenue of 916.50 Million. Bosch accelerates software development for automated driving with acquisition of Five. The fastest-growing market is anticipated to be in Asia Pacific.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12399/automation-and-control-market/

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Increase in Demand for Personal Motor Vehicles Sales across the Globe. The distribution of wealth within a country or area has a significant impact on the passenger car market, which acts as a strong predictor of financial stability. Rapid urbanization in emerging nations has resulted in an increase in demand for personal motor vehicles, which is driving the expansion of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7522/automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-market/

Smart Gas Meter Market by technology (AMR and AMI), Type (Smart Ultrasonic Gas Meter and Smart Diaphragm Gas Meter), Component (Hardware and Software), End User, and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2019 to 2028. Asia Pacific has the largest share of the global market. The Global Smart gas meter market is expected to grow at 5.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 3.05 billion by 2028 from USD 1.95 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2032/smart-gas-meter-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/

Contact: Irfan Tamboli

sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com

+91-7507-07-8687

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871697/Exactitude_Consultancy_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Exactitude Consultancy