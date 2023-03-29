Americans are "plugged in" to EVs in 2023, says Mr. Electric survey

Mr. Electric®, a Neighborly® company, leads the charge with comprehensive installation services for homes and businesses.

WACO, Texas, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty percent of U.S. homeowners are likely to upgrade or purchase electric vehicles in 2023, according to data from Mr. Electric®, a Neighborly® company, which delivers comprehensive electrical services for homes and businesses throughout North America. These results come from a Mr. Electric consumer survey, conducted in February 2023, to gauge consumer sentiment around common electric services, including Electrical Vehicle (EV) charging stations.

When it comes to ease of use, 63% of respondents would most prefer to charge their vehicle at home. Shockingly, only 15% of those surveyed said their workplace provides EV charging stations. While businesses work to meet the needs of EV-owning employees, residential installation is more important than ever.

Recharging your home

Although more than half (53%) of surveyed U.S. homeowners would be likely to install a home charging station after purchasing an electric vehicle (with 26% saying they'd be very likely), 79% do not feel confident about installing one themselves. Mr. Electric aims to guide these homeowners by providing insight into necessary electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) and expert installation.

"EVs continue to gain popularity and charging station installations are becoming more in-demand than ever," said Joel Worthington, president of Mr. Electric. "At Mr. Electric, we're working hard to address the need for the safe installation of EV chargers by providing expert installation and consultation in addition to comprehensive electrical services in homes and businesses."

The survey also asked about other ways homeowners can amp up their homes in 2023:

Surge protection – only 14% of U.S. homeowners surveyed have whole-home protection. Power surges can compromise any plugged-in device and whole-home protection helps eliminate risk.

– only of U.S. homeowners surveyed have Power surges can compromise any plugged-in device and whole-home protection helps eliminate risk. Electrical panels – 44% of homeowners surveyed say that the most appealing benefit of upgrading electrical panels is energy efficiency/cost savings.

– of homeowners surveyed say that the most appealing benefit of upgrading electrical panels is Backup generators – In the event of a power outage, home generators help you to stay safe and comfortable until power is restored. Only 23% of surveyed U.S. homeowners currently have a backup generator.

– In the event of a power outage, home generators help you to stay safe and comfortable until power is restored. of surveyed U.S. homeowners currently have a Carbon monoxide detectors – 80% of U.S. homeowners surveyed agree that it's important to have carbon monoxide detectors in their homes.

"A lot of homeowners don't realize how important it is to update your electrical panel every 10 years," said Worthington. "Forty-four percent say the biggest benefit of electrical panel upgrades is energy efficiency/cost savings as an old panel may be draining the system. Among other concerns such as outages, incidents and fires, it's essential for homeowners to get their panels inspected regularly."

To learn more about how American's are plugged into EVs and other survey responses, visit this Mr. Electric blog.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by Censuswide on behalf of Mr. Electric, a Neighborly company from February 10-13, 2023, among 2,018 U.S. adults. For more information, please contact Rebecca Sefter at rsefter@gscommunications.com

About Mr. Electric, a Neighborly company

Mr. Electric®, a Neighborly® company, is the leading electrical installation and repair company known for its consistent, superior service in the United States and Canada. Mr. Electric® franchisees provide electrical services to residential and commercial customers at more than 200 locations worldwide. Established in 1994, Mr. Electric® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly® brands are found at Neighborly.com and through the Neighborly App. For more information about Mr. Electric®, visit MrElectric.com .

About Neighborly

Neighborly® is the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. Through Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app, Neighborly connects consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 18 service categories. More information about Neighborly®, and its franchise concepts, is available at Neighborlybrands.com.

