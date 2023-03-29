Linda G. O’Bryant Noetic Sciences Research Prize to Recognize Groundbreaking Consciousness Research

/EIN News/ -- More than 100 applicants submitted essays for the $100,000 prize, awarded to the individual or team advancing the science of consciousness



NOVATO, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS) is proud to announce the establishment of the Linda G. O’Bryant Noetic Sciences Research Prize to recognize groundbreaking research in the field of consciousness. The prize will be awarded annually to a researcher or research team whose work contributes significantly to the field of noetic sciences. It carries a cash award of $100,000, as well as the opportunity to present the winning essay at an award ceremony. This year’s program will be held on June 24, 2023. IONS was founded in June,1973.

The prize is named in honor of IONS Board Member and longtime supporter, Linda G. O’Bryant. A member of IONS since the ‘80s, O’Bryant created this award with the aim of inspiring groundbreaking discoveries in the field of consciousness, with the ultimate goal of shedding light on revolutionary ideas that could change the world.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Linda G. O'Bryant's visionary generosity in establishing the Noetic Sciences Research Prize in our fiftieth year,” said Claudia Welss, IONS Board Chairman and Interim CEO. “The prize enables us to build on our legacy of identifying testable theories that challenge conventional notions on the nature and potentials of consciousness, inspiring frontier research to advance our mission and safeguard a thriving future for humanity and our planet.”

Noetic sciences is a multidisciplinary area of inquiry that integrates objective scientific methodologies with subjective inner knowing to illuminate the nature of reality. A term introduced by IONS fifty years ago, noetic science now attracts the attention of seekers, scientists, scholars and practitioners around the world. It aims to answer big questions like: What is the relationship between mind and matter? Does consciousness survive after death? What is intuition, and why does it matter? Are we one interconnected whole with the planet and all life?

The Linda G. O’Bryant Noetic Sciences Research Prize is an annual award open to researchers from any discipline or background. The 2023 prize submission window is closed, and the applications will be evaluated based on scientific rigor, experiment feasibility, topic relevance, and potential impact of the research.

To learn more about the award, please visit the IONS website at noetic.org/prize .

About IONS

The Institute of Noetic Sciences is a nonprofit research center and direct experience lab specializing in the intersection of science and profound human experience. Founded in 1973 by Apollo 14 astronaut and 6th man to walk on the moon, Edgar Mitchell, IONS is dedicated to exploring the frontiers of consciousness and extended human capacities to promote a more holistic view of human potential and the nature of reality. For more information, visit www.noetic.org.