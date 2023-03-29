CAI Accelerates Business Momentum with Double-Digit Growth and New Fortune 500 Clients in 2022

Technology services firm innovates offerings, signs strategic partners and demonstrates employer and service delivery excellence with industry awards

/EIN News/ -- ALLENTOWN, Pa., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global technology services firm, today announced accelerated momentum into 2023 with year-over-year growth. The firm increased employee count by 23.2% and experienced 11% revenue growth totaling $1.05 billion. With this expansion, Tom Salvaggio, CAI’s President since 2015, was appointed the new title of CEO, President at CAI. And with growing workforces in the U.S., India and the Philippines, the company enhanced and rebranded service offerings, improved market position, maximized industry benefits with select partners and earned service and employer awards at the regional and national levels.



“Throughout our 40-year history, our mission has not wavered,” said Tom Salvaggio, CEO, President at CAI. “We elevate service delivery excellence through IT support and neurodiversity employment while serving the communities where we live and work. Forging ahead in the new year, we will continue to stay diligent in our clients’ success and invest in our passionate and talented associates who make it possible. We have had many pivotal chapters in our story which have contributed to CAI’s solid foundation today. That foundation will drive exponential growth in the future.”

Brand Evolution and Expansion

To reflect the company’s growth and current solutions, CAI refined its messaging:

About: CAI is a global technology services firm with over 8,500 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1 billion+.

Mission: We unite talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities.

Tagline: We power the possible™

CAI enhanced its end-to-end neurodiversity employment program, CAI Neurodiverse Solutions, to help organizations realize the benefits of neurodiversity. The program employs neurodiverse talent in a wide range of skillsets and creates more career opportunities for a broader range of individuals with neurodiverse conditions including but not limited to autism spectrum disorder, dyslexia, dyspraxia and ADHD.

The program’s updates are captured in its new messaging:

About: CAI Neurodiverse Solutions manages the end-to-end process for private and public organizations to realize the benefits of neurodiversity.

Mission: Building innovative business solutions that deliver results while developing rewarding careers for the neurodiverse community and leading the way to an inclusive workforce environment.

CAI’s website was redesigned and launched into one global site with the aforementioned brand standards.

Client Success

CAI continues to increase neurodiversity in the workplace or provide IT support for various clients including enGen, JLG, University of Pittsburgh, financial firms and government agencies:

enGen, an innovative healthtech company, previously known as subsidiary HM Health Solutions, created a new project management department and grew the team by 150% in the first year.

JLG is a leading global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms and telehandlers. JLG’s vice president of Human Resources, Maria Silva, said, “Every product we build represents the hard work and dedication of our 6,000-plus team members globally, all of whom come to us from vastly different backgrounds and educations. Each and every one of them brings us new ideas, experiences and perspectives that combine to enhance the way we do business. We take pride in promoting a strong culture of diversity, equity and inclusion at JLG, and we are excited to be working with CAI to expand our current initiatives.”

The University of Pittsburgh implemented automated testing practices to streamline IT infrastructure management. With over 120 tests running daily, 83% of the university’s Salesforce functional testing requirements are now automated.

A large financial firm selected CAI to perform service desk and field services operations to improve end-user experience and problem management for a reduction in incidents. CAI was chosen for its service delivery reputation, automation to improve response time and reduce outages and provide transformation services.

A large, metropolitan transit agency selected CAI for its application development and maintenance offering, ADM360, placing focus on digital transformation while reducing time and costs associated with legacy system support.

A state department of transportation selected CAI for its ADM360 offering. CAI implemented Information Technology Infrastructure Library best practices, customized release management and modernized service desk processes. Defined service-level agreements were met or exceeded 99% of the time.

A global tax software company selected CAI’s Service Desk, providing level 1 and level 2 support, and affording additional time and resources to focus on product development and modernization efforts. CAI was chosen based on a track record of delivery, problem resolution and willingness to collaborate.

Service Offerings and Partnerships

To improve client satisfaction at the service desk, CAI employed an enterprise service management (ESM) model. ESM oversees the entire ticket lifecycle enabling organizations to scale with a consistent and improved employee experience. ESM includes process automation, self-service, service desk, end-user computing, asset management, application and infrastructure support and security measures.

CAI launched ADM360 to help organizations drive digital transformation and innovation. It builds and develops business software and applications to create the desired end-user experience while leveraging best practices to reduce technical debt with up-to-date technologies. ADM360 can utilize the strengths of neurodivergent individuals through CAI Neurodiverse Solutions to incorporate diversity of thought and social responsibility. This can result in higher throughput, lower error percentages and optimized workstreams.

CAI added a cybersecurity curriculum to its neurodiversity employment program for individuals interested in entering the field. The curriculum builds critical thinking skills and educates on how to operate systems, identify vulnerabilities and secure data. With strengths in attention to detail, problem solving and pattern recognition, neurodivergent individuals have the skillsets for careers in cybersecurity.

Higher education institutions signed agreements with CAI to help neurodivergent students build career foundations. Landmark College and Marshall University’s West Virginia Autism Training Center entered alliances with CAI to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce and provide real-work experience to neurodivergent students and employment opportunities for neurodivergent graduates.

CAI also partnered with The Ohio Society of CPAs, a professional association serving the needs of Ohio’s CPAs, accounting practitioners and related business professionals, to address the industry’s talent shortage by regenerating its talent pipeline, educating its members about the program’s benefits and offering CAI’s services to interested organizations.

Award Wins and Certifications

CAI was recognized nationally for workplace diversity and disability employment with Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2022 and the maximum score on Disability:IN’s 2022 Disability Equality Index. It also earned three Top Workplace awards for Chicago, Delaware and Lehigh Valley. It was the third win for Chicago, a first for Delaware and a nine-year-long standing title for the Lehigh Valley. The firm’s leaders were honored by OnCon as a top 10 professional in their fields: Chief Human Resources Officer, Tammy Harper, and Chief Technology Officer, Matt Peters.

CAI Neurodiverse Solutions was recognized by the Quality Services for the Autism Community with the Change Maker Award. CAI also achieved technical accreditation with UiPath Services Network certification for advanced delivery skills and expertise in building end-to-end automated solutions.

