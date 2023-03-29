Accel Adopts VersaTrial to Enhance Clinical Trial Speed and Efficiency Across 23 Research Sites

VersaTrial, the clinical research site enablement and engagement platform, is proud to announce its partnership with Accel Research Sites Network
WILTON, CONNECTICUT, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VersaTrial, the clinical research site enablement and engagement platform, is proud to announce its partnership with Accel Research Sites Network, a leader in medical research and clinical trials. Accel has selected to use VersaTrial's Study Organizer and FQ Assistant across its network of 23 facilities, including 16 embedded and 7 dedicated site locations across the southeastern United States.
Clinical trials are increasingly complex, placing significant demands on research staff who juggle multiple studies, each with distinct protocols, participant visits, and technology systems. Recalling the appropriate technology for each trial and finding the right Sponsor or CRO contact information when questions or issues arise are time-consuming burdens for sites.
In choosing to adopt VersaTrial, Accel is now able to streamline clinical operations and improve efficiencies while seamlessly integrating with their site staff’s existing processes. Utilizing VersaTrial Study Organizer directly within their web browser, Accel research staff are empowered to better manage and quickly access all relevant study technologies, login credentials, and external contacts in one location.
"VersaTrial addresses the critical issue of site user bookmark and password management, while granting Site Directors visibility of who has access to relevant study technologies,” shared Jennifer McCaffrey, VP of Clinical Operations at Accel. “This becomes particularly valuable during staff turnover, affecting both site and CRA personnel. We actively encourage our Sponsor and CRO partners to engage proactively with VersaTrial, as their involvement will drive significant trial efficiencies and foster meaningful collaboration throughout the entire research lifecycle.”
For Accel's business development team, VersaTrial's FQ Assistant will significantly accelerate the completion of feasibility questionnaires, enabling them to concentrate on identifying the best-matched clinical trials for their extensive network of sites. VersaTrial streamlines this process by auto-filling questionnaires using a shared answer library and facilitating the assignment of unanswered questions to colleagues, complete with automated tracking and reminder workflows. By capturing feasibility responses in real-time, Accel is continually building a more up-to-date and comprehensive profile of its network's capabilities.
Pharma Sponsors and CROs who subscribe to the VersaTrial platform can not only boost Accel's productivity but also strengthen their relationship with the network. By preloading study bookmarks and contacts, they can accelerate study startup, while in-app messaging offers direct communication beyond email. Additionally, updating study personnel changes within VersaTrial helps prevent delays and miscommunication, and bi-weekly site pulse surveys allow for prompt identification and resolution of bottlenecks.
"We aim to build tools that simplify the daily workflow of clinical research sites so they have more time to devote to patients and protocol quality," said Mike Wenger, Founder and CEO of VersaTrial. "We share Accel's commitment to research innovation and patient care. As we collaborate, their valuable product feedback will support our site-first approach, ensuring we continuously improve and evolve our technology to better serve the clinical research site community."
Accel Research Sites Network has completed over 2,500 clinical trials, playing a critical role in the development of modern medical treatments and healthcare innovation. By partnering with VersaTrial, Accel continues to solidify its position as a leader in clinical research, improving the lives of patients worldwide.
About VersaTrial
VersaTrial is the all-in-one site portal that lets Sponsors and CROs improve clinical trial speed, quality, and collaboration. Enabling sites to spend more time with patients and less time navigating technology systems unlocks faster trials with fewer mistakes, wider tech adoption, and stronger site relationships. Only VersaTrial’s clinical trial site engagement platform provides Sponsors and CROs with real-time operational insights, bi-directional communication, and access management alerts to ensure measurable partner oversight and quality execution. Learn more at https://www.versatrial.io
About Accel Research Sites Network
Making a life-saving difference since 1998
For almost 25 years, the Accel Research Sites Network has played a critical role in the development of modern medical treatments and healthcare innovation. In turn, these novel treatments and significant advances have improved countless patients’ lives. It is this potential to impact, treat, or prevent medical conditions that reinforces our commitment to bringing clinical research studies to the very patients that need it most.
