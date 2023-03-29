Commissioning of LLC "Ganji Somon" poultry factory and visiting the exhibition of the company's products in the city of Guliston

TAJIKISTAN, March 29 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, upon arrival in the Sughd Province, first in Guliston commissioned poultry factory - "Ganji Somon" Limited Liability Company.

The "Ganji Somon" LLC poultry factory was built and put into operation by a domestic entrepreneur Said Kurbonov as part of activities related to the implementation of the fourth strategic goal - the accelerated industrialization of the country.

The enterprise has built and equipped 4 poultry facilities according to the broiler method using modern industry equipment and technologies in the amount of more than 2 million somoni of direct entrepreneurial capital.

The Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was informed that 50,000 chickens of meat breeds are raised at the factory at a time. According to veterinary technology and rules, broiler chickens gain an average of 2 to 2.5 kg of weight in 45 days, prepared for slaughter and meat production.

The capacity of the enterprise is 100 tons per production stage and 400-500 tons of dietary poultry meat per year. That is, the entrepreneurs of the "Ganji Somon" company make a valuable contribution to providing the domestic market with dietary meat.

At the poultry factory, the process flow is fully automated. Temperature control inside the chicken coops, air purification, water and feed supply, veterinary rules, sanitation and hygiene are carried out with the help of computer technology and advanced methods.

20 people have been provided with permanent jobs at the new poultry factory. The average salary of workers and specialists is 1,500 somoni, the founder plans to further increase wages at the expense of the company's future income.

According to the plan, entrepreneurs and specialists of the company will build the second line of the factory in the industrial zone of Guliston.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the initiative of the domestic entrepreneur and expressed confidence that in the near future this poultry farm, its second stage, and the joint feed mill for animals and birds, will become a large and modern poultry complex.

The Head of state gave instructions and recommendations to the entrepreneur to build a hatchery and slaughter shop, organize the processing and packaging of poultry meat, build a refrigeration room and, in the future, establish a full complex for the cultivation, production and supply of poultry meat and meat products to the consumer.

Here, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the exhibition of the company's products.

The exhibition area presented broiler hatching eggs, 9 types of poultry meat dietary products in attractive packaging, prepared jointly with poultry enterprises and packaging shops, as well as types of bird feed, production and business plans for the near future.

During the acquaintance with the exhibition, entrepreneurs, specialists and responsible persons of the sphere were instructed to build similar poultry enterprises in the capital of the country - the city of Dushanbe, in the centers of cities and districts, as well as company stores, restaurants and canteens for cooking dishes from poultry meat and meat products.