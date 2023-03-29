Commissioning of the Tax Inspectorate building in the city of Guliston

TAJIKISTAN, March 29 - On March 29, during his working visit to Guliston, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon visited the city's Tax Inspectorate building.

The area of the building is 0.16 hectares, the customer of the facility is the Tax Committee under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

On the basis of the project, the newly built building consists of a basement and three floors, and was built with a beautiful design and modern elements of urban planning. On the first floor of the building there is a service department for legal entities, a department for organizing taxation of individuals and a department for accounting of incomes.

On the second and third floors, there are meeting rooms with 80 seats, offices, administration, video-conference room with 20 seats and other auxiliary rooms.

The Tax Inspectorate building of the city of Guliston was built as part of the plan of events to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Honorable Emomali Rahmon, the President of the country, was informed that more than 30 suitable workplaces were created in the Tax Inspectorate of the city of Guliston.

The installation of modern sectorial devices, equipment and programs allows to ensure the transparency of the activity of the Tax Inspectorate in the process of registration and payment of taxes, to perform such services without the influence of human factors and to save time by providing and receiving information on financial activities and tax obligations.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, after familiarizing himself with the working conditions in the building of Tax Inspectorate in the city of Guliston, had a frank and sincere conversation with the employees of the sector, and gave them instructions on improving services to taxpayers, timely registration of natural and legal entities, ensuring the transparency of funds, and thus enriching the state budget.

Now, entrepreneurs have the opportunity to submit their declaration electronically using the Internet, prepare comparative documents, review their invoices, and directly familiarize themselves with the regulatory and legal documents of the tax legislation posted on the website of the Tax Committee.