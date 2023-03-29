Iowa Supreme Court Justices to Meet with Perry Area Students

On Tuesday April 4 and Wednesday April 5, justices of the Iowa Supreme Court will meet with students from seven Perry area high schools to discuss the Iowa judicial system and the role of the courts in Iowa.

High School Visit Schedule:

Tuesday, April 4

1:30 pm Justice Christopher McDonald will visit ADM Senior High School

1:30 pm Justice Matthew McDermott will visit Waukee Northwest High School

2:00 pm Justice David May will visit Van Meter High School

Wednesday, April 5

9:00 am Justice Edward Mansfield will visit Woodward Granger High School

9:20 am Justice Dana Oxley will visit Dallas Center-Grimes High School

9:30 am Justice Thomas Waterman will visit Perry High School

10:00 am Chief Justice Susan Christensen will visit Waukee High School

In addition to the school visits, the supreme court will hold a special session of oral arguments in Perry on Tuesday, April 4, at 7:00 pm, in the Perry Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th Street. The oral arguments are free and open to the public.

A public reception with the supreme court justices in the auditorium lobby sponsored by the Dallas County Bar Association will follow the oral arguments.

Special Session

Tuesday, April 4, at 7:00 pm

Perry Performing Arts Center

1200 18th Street.

Perry, Iowa

The Iowa Supreme Court will hear attorneys argue in one case during the special session.

​​​​​​​State v. Autor, Regenerative Medicine and Anti-Aging Institutes of Omaha, and Omaha Stem Cell

Case Summary: Under the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act (CFA), the State seeks civil penalties, a money judgment, and joint and several liability against Defendants for operating a stem cell clinic and selling stem cell products based on health and anti-aging claims that were false and deceptive. Defendants appeal a district court ruling in the case denying their request for a trial by jury. Defendants argue that the State is seeking punitive remedies against them and that the Iowa Constitution entitles them to a jury trial. The State argues that the actions under the CFA are equitable proceedings and a jury trial is not permitted.

Attorney briefs for State v. Autor, Regenerative Medicine and Anti-Aging Institutes of Omaha, and Omaha Stem Cells are posted on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-oral-argument-schedule/case/21-0831.

Note to Media: News media are invited to attend the oral arguments. Court rules apply regarding still camera, video camera, audio recording devices, and other electronic devices used during the oral arguments. Information on expanded media coverage is available on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/newsroom/expanded-news-media-coverage/.

The Iowa Court Rules regarding cameras and other electronic devices in courtrooms are on the Iowa Legislature website at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/ACO/CR/LINC/09-30-2022.chapter.25.pdf.

