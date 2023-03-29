FFW Corporation and Crossroads Bank Appoint New Board Member

/EIN News/ -- WABASH, Ind., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) and Crossroads Bank have announced the appointment of Steve Forrester to their Board of Directors.



Dan Ford, Chairman of the Board, commented, “His business and technology experience will be valuable additions to the Board of Directors. Steve will serve on the Audit Committee, and I look forward to the expertise he will bring to our organization.”

Mr. Forrester is the President of Intrasect Technologies. In his role at Intrasect, he is responsible for setting the company’s overall direction, creating strategies to achieve the company’s goals and objectives, overseeing the recruitment and development of employees, building relationships with customers and partners, and staying current with technology and cybersecurity trends. Throughout his career, Mr. Forrester has held a variety of analytical, technical, and management positions at Sun Microsystems and Wabash Electric. He is a 1999 graduate of Purdue University. Steve and his fiancé Chelsea reside in Fort Wayne and have three children in school.

Roger K. Cromer, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am so pleased to welcome Steve to the Board of Directors. Steve’s significant experience in information security, building relationships and leading strategic initiatives will complement and further enhance the skills and perspectives represented on our Board.”

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation, providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Kirsten Pendarvis, Treasurer, at 260-563-3185