Industrial Asset Management Market to be Worth $14.4 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Industrial Asset Management Market by Offering, Deployment Mode, Asset Type, and End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Medical Devices, and Other Industries), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Industrial Asset Management Market by Offering, Deployment Mode, Asset Type, and End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Medical Devices, and Other Industries), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029’, the global industrial asset management market is projected to reach $14.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5438

Industrial asset management is a continuous process of planning and controlling physical assets to minimize cost while maximizing the reliability and availability of assets. Industrial asset management systems typically include a database of information about each asset and a set of tools for managing the assets. These tools may include software for tracking asset location and status and scheduling maintenance and repairs. Industrial asset tracking systems also include features for tracking asset utilization and performance and predicting future needs.

Several industries, including food & beverage, chemicals, automotive manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and energy & power, are deploying this technology considerably. The benefits of cloud-based industrial asset management solutions and the rising need for the real-time monitoring of industrial assets are the key factors driving the growth of the industrial asset management market. However, concerns regarding data security & confidentiality restrain the growth of this market. The integration of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and 5G technologies and the growing adoption of industrial asset management solutions in the pharmaceutical sector are expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Asset Management Market

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the global economy. Nationwide lockdowns and social distancing norms were imposed across several countries. These negatively affected multiple industries, including the industrial asset management industry. Uncertainty regarding the duration of the lockdowns made it difficult for the key market players to anticipate the recovery of the industrial asset management market.

Numerous providers of industrial asset management were under immense pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, economies are shifting their focus from responding to the pandemic to economic recovery, and hence, various growth opportunities are expected to emerge for the industrial asset management market players due to the rising need for the real-time monitoring of industrial assets and the growing adoption of industrial asset management solutions in the pharmaceutical sector.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5438

However, several businesses are exerting extensively to move the industrial asset management market in the right direction. Local governments are also undertaking several relief steps to mitigate the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the industrial asset management market is expected to recover to its original track after 2023.

The global industrial asset management market is segmented by offering (solutions [predictive maintenance solutions, asset lifecycle management solutions, inventory management solutions, reporting & analytics solutions, and other industrial asset management solutions], services [professional services, managed services]), deployment mode (on-premise deployment, cloud-based deployment), asset type (conventional assets, automation assets), and end-use industry (food & beverage, chemicals, automotive manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, metal & mining, energy & power, aerospace & defense, electronics & semiconductors, and other industries) The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on offering, in 2022, the solutions segment accounted for the larger share of the global industrial asset management market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for cloud-based industrial asset management solutions, the growing need to reduce maintenance costs and procurement expenses among companies, and the need to gain a 360-degree view of assets. In addition, benefits offered by industrial asset management solutions, such as streamlined audit, compliance management, proper inventory management, and efficiency management, further augment the growth of this segment. Also, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, in 2022, the on-premises deployment segment accounted for the larger share of the global industrial asset management market. However, the cloud-based deployment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing need to reduce IT infrastructure costs, the benefits offered by cloud-based IAM solutions & services such as better accessibility, reduced IT costs, and automatic updates, and efforts by leading IAM players to launch cloud-based asset monitoring services for industrial plants.

Based on end-use industry, in 2022, the energy & power segment accounted for the largest share of the global industrial asset management market. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing need to upgrade aging infrastructure, accurately control inventories, and prioritize & schedule work orders and the rising demand for clean & renewable energy sources.

Quick Buy – Industrial Asset Management Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/38408386

However, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to pharmaceutical companies’ increasing need to monitor purchase orders (PO) & requisitions, handle tickets, optimize equipment maintenance, gain real-time visibility into assets’ operation, and ensure FDA compliance for drug development.

Based on geography, in 2022, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global industrial asset management market. The presence of prominent players offering advanced industrial asset management solutions to various sectors is one of the major factors driving the growth of this regional market. Furthermore, the surge in demand for cost-effective IAM solutions, the heavy investments by private and public industries to manage essential resources & machinery, and the increasing emphasis by leading providers to launch industrial asset management solutions & services are driving the growth of the industrial asset management market in Asia-Pacific. Also, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global industrial asset management market are ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Switzerland), General Electric (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), SKF Group (Sweden), and Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-asset-management-market-5438

Scope of the Report:

Industrial Asset Management Market, by Offering

Solutions Predictive Maintenance Solutions Asset Lifecycle Management Solutions Inventory Management Solutions Reporting & Analytics Solutions Other Industrial Asset Management Solutions

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Industrial Asset Management Market, by Deployment Mode

On-premise Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

Industrial Asset Management Market, by Asset Type

Automation Assets

Conventional Assets

Industrial Asset Management Market, by End-use Industry

Energy & Power

Automotive Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics & Semiconductors

Chemicals

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Beverage

Metal & Mining

Medical Devices

Biotechnology

Other Industries

Industrial Asset Management Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Ireland Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5438

Related Reports:

Industrial Automation Market by Component (Plant-level Controls, Enterprise-level Controls, Plant Instrumentation), Mode of Automation (Semi-automatic, Fully-automatic), and End User (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Materials) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-automation-market-5172

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/667/industrial-asset-management-market-2029

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research