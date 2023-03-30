AACI America announces approval of their Accreditation Standards and Program for Office Based Surgery in Florida

Florida Board of Medicine and Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine Approve AACI America's Accreditation Standards and Program for Office Based Surgery
FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Board of Medicine and Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine have approved AACI America's Accreditation Standard for Office Surgery V2.1 and our accreditation program for Office Based Surgery.
At AACI, we believe that every patient accessing surgery services expects excellent care regardless of the specialty. Our accreditation program is designed to ensure that all office-based surgery facilities meet the highest standards of patient safety and quality of care.
The AACI America's Accreditation Standard for Office Surgery V2.1 is a comprehensive set of standards that covers all aspects of office-based surgery, including patient safety, infection control, and quality assurance. The accreditation program is designed to ensure that all office-based surgery facilities meet the highest standards of patient safety and quality of care.
We are proud to have been approved by the Florida Board of Medicine and Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine and look forward to helping office-based surgery facilities meet the highest standards of patient safety and quality of care.
This standard has been prepared by AACI Standard Development Committee and contains all the Standards and notes needed for the AACI Accreditation process for office-based surgery. This standard is based on the recommendations and policy of the State of Florida Department of Health, referenced in 64B8-9.0092 Approval of Physician Office Accrediting Organizations and respected authorities who maintain and determine current and on- going standards of care.
Achieving AACI’s Accreditation is an opportunity to show patients that you offer a quality environment, which takes safety seriously and strives for continual improvement.
Errors and adverse events occur in all areas of healthcare. These may include but are not limited to:
Medication events (both procedural and prescription).
Events based on departure from current standards of care.
Events associated with improper maintenance of equipment.
Events based on improperly maintained patient records.
Events arising from the failure to acquire informed consent.
Events caused by procedural error.
Inadequate patient monitoring.
Moderate sedation.
Events associated with the failure to establish and maintain appropriate infection control measures.
The absence, or inadequacy of patient follow-up care.
Failure to follow applicable regulations and national law.
AACI is Headquartered in Hendersonville, North Carolina, American Accreditation Commission International (AACI) is one of the world’s most experienced organizations in the provision of healthcare organization accreditation and clinical excellence certification services.
Accreditation helps health care organizations improve their performance for the benefit of their clients and the health system. It is public recognition by a health care accreditation body of the achievement of accreditation standards by a health care organization, demonstrated through an independent external survey of that organization’s level of performance in relation to the standards.
