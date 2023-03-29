Alphanumeric Ideas announced as Google Ads Premier Partner Awards 2022 finalist in International Growth in India

The awards recognise the achievements of the very best digital marketing agencies and providers who are working at the top of their game.
Alphanumeric Ideas, which offers Digital Paid Media Buying Stregic and Media Activation Solutions to various brands across the globe, majorly in D2C businesses, centred its award submission around a recent campaign it had created for one of its clients. A client who was into D2C in Apparel Segment, which was doing amazingly well clocking $1M/m in the US market, wanted to maximize in International Markets and turned to Alphanumeric Ideas for help. Alphanumeric Ideas analyzed the requirement thoroughly using but not limited to some internal and external tools for market research, including FindMyMarket, Vertical Insights, and Market Explorer, to name a few uplifts of 12.1% Overall revenue and more than 300% growth in its International Regions where the client was facing struggles to scale earlier. “Only thing I believe which we did special was taking the same dedication to scale business in untapped markets like it's our own business”, explains Zippinderpal Singh (Founder & CEO - Alphanumeric Ideas).
Alphanumeric Ideas is part of a select group of digital specialists called Google Premier Partners. Google Premier Partners are acknowledged for maximising campaign success for clients, driving growth by amplifying clients’ campaigns and demonstrating Google Ads skills and expertise through certifications.
“Becoming a Google Partner shows prospective clients you have what it takes to help them grow online,” explains Davang Shah, Google, Senior Director, Ads Marketing. “For small businesses that have just started out, or even larger firms yet to take their first step online, it’s reassuring to know they're working with a reputable provider approved by Google. Being recognised as a finalist places these Partners at the pinnacle of delivering excellent client results and as a great place to work.”
Google is celebrating the top-performing Partners who are striving for excellence for their clients and their workplace across six categories: Brand Awareness, Lead Generation, Online Sales, App Growth, International Growth, and Workplace Excellence.
The full list of finalists can be found at premierpartnerawards.withgoogle.com.
