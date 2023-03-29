Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,095 in the last 365 days.

Forento.io Empowers Educators and Coaches to Build Successful Online Course Businesses

The Forento dashboard and branding theme.

The Forento dashboard

The Forento logo

Logo

Forento.io helps coaches and educators build online course businesses with its global course creation platform, used by customers in over 75 countries.

The absolute best part of building Forento is getting to talk to so many inspiring entrepreneurs and creators. I have an open calendar, and most days I spend talking to users.”
— Adrian Skoglund, Co-founder
INSJöN, DALARNA, SWEDEN, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Forento.io is dedicated to helping interesting entrepreneurs share their stories in short and compelling ways. The platform enables these entrepreneurs to create and sell online courses in every subject imaginable, reaching audiences around the globe.

With customers from more than 75 different countries teaching more than 500 different subjects - anything you can imagine is being built with Forento. You'll find everything from programmers who teach you how to create games to inspirational speakers who teach rhetoric. Here are a few creators who build their businesses with Forento:

Juan Van Emmerloot - a Dutch drummer, music producer, and composer. He's spent many years traveling and touring the world, and now he's teaching people all over the world drumming.

Ylva Gripner - selling courses within accounting and finance to Swedish companies and entrepreneurs, with years of finance experience.

Darren Yap - a mindset mentor with a focus on business growth. Helping coaches, therapists, and consultants grow their businesses via Forento.

These are just a few examples of the many inspiring entrepreneurs Forento has had the privilege of working with, and new unique creators are joining every day.

With the advancements in technology, it's now easier than ever to create an online course and start making money off it. In fact, platforms like Forento have made it incredibly simple for anyone to build an online course without any coding or technical skills. Whether you're an educator, a coach, or a business owner, creating an online course can help you reach a wider audience, grow your brand, and generate additional income. So why not join the hundreds of thousands of people who are already making a difference through online courses & coaching?

Most of the time, these sorts of tools cost way too much for first-time creators - but Forento is still in beta, and therefore the pricing is jokingly low. You can get started for as little as $19 a month via subscriptions, here: https://forento.io/pricing/ - or get a lifetime license (pay once, keep forever) for as little as $79, here: https://appsumo.com/products/forento/

Adrian Skoglund
Forento AB
adrian@forento.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Forento video demo (5 minutes)

You just read:

Forento.io Empowers Educators and Coaches to Build Successful Online Course Businesses

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more