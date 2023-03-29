Self-Love Poetry Book Wins Reader Views Literary Gold Award

Multi-award-winning poetry collection, Healing Yesterday's Tears by Kyli Santiago, reveals self-love is the key to beating depression.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healing Yesterday's Tears , powerful self-love poetry book by independently published author and poet Kyli Santiago , was announced as the GOLD AWARD WINNER in the "POETRY: CLASSICS" category of the 2022-2023 Reader Views Literary Awards.

The Reader Views Literary Awards has been recognized industry wide as one of the most respected literary awards programs for independent authors since 2005. This recent honor marks an impressive sixteen international literary awards granted to Santiago for her inspiring poetry collection. The poet aims to use the accolades to raise awareness about the healing power of poetry and its effectiveness as a self-help tool.

Santiago knows the true healing power of reading and writing poetry first-hand. After experiencing depression from childhood into adulthood, she was introduced to poetry's healing power when she began writing verse as a form therapeutic release. Since discovering its benefits, Santiago has been on a mission to help others experience the positive effects poetry can have on mental and emotional wellness.

Healing Yesterday's Tears confronts hard-hitting issues of depression, low self-worth, thoughts of suicide and many other mental health challenges faced by so many today. With deeply moving poems written during some of her darkest moments, Santiago tactfully guides readers on a cathartic journey of mental cleansing and transformation, and eventually teaches them how to love and care for themselves.

"In Healing Yesterday's Tears, we find out that we need self-love … as well as self-preservation. Learning to be who you really are is essential to good mental health. Use the words of this book to motivate you to keep moving forward. Love yourself. Get rid of the negative and the toxic. Realize your worth." - Philip Van Heusen, Readers' Favorite

"I highly recommend Santiago's work to anyone looking for the inspiration to love themselves again."– Literary Titan

Healing Yesterday's Tears is available in paperback and eBook on Amazon and wherever books are sold. Those wishing to experience this remarkable 16-time award-winning poetry book for themselves, should go here for complete details.

