HHOGene GPods win "Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023" with the high design quality and innovation

ESSEN, Germany, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HHOGene GPods earbuds have just won the prestigious German Reddot design awards "Product Design 2023", making history as the world's first digital light earbuds to receive this recognition. This revolutionary product has redefined the earbud experience by incorporating an innovative feature that illuminates the user's earbuds while listening to music. They have been widely acclaimed for their exceptional design, impressive functionality, innovative creativity and remarkable ability to stand out from competitors.

The Red Dot Awards have stood as a highly coveted accolade for exceptional design prowess. Evaluated by the Red Dot Jury, these awards honor only the most outstanding accomplishments in product design, communication design, and design concepts. Moreover, worldwide consumers acknowledge and appreciate the prestigious Red Dot Award emblem when determining their purchasing choices.

In the creation of its products, HHOGene strives not just for exceptional functionality and performance but also actively engages in design development that fully capitalizes on these superior qualities to their utmost potential. Featuring a distinctive light-up design, HHOGene GPods give earbuds a distinct twist on conventional earbuds that brings personalization to a whole new level. To further enhance their customizability and appeal, they provide customized shells, which effortlessly snap onto the digital lights of the GPods to display diverse patterns and designs tailored for everyone.

The HHOGene app is the hub of personalization. Users have a variety of preset themes to choose from and can make their own color scheme from either the color palette or the photo capture feature, thus achieving 300,000 color combinations. The smart light control allows users to easily switch between different lighting modes to fit any mood or occasion. Remarkably, the light can also move in perfect harmony with the beat of the music, which creatively combines acoustics, optics and aesthetics.

HHOGene GPods are dedicated to crafting designs that look stunning and embody their promise of providing customizable options for a truly personalized experience.

HHOGene firmly believes that everyone is unique, no matter where you are, there is a "light" that belongs to you. Just like GPods, dare to shine.

Official Website: https://www.hhogene.com/

SOURCE HHOGene