UA Canada Signs on with Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) to Support the Only National Skilled Trade and Technology Competition

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC), a not-for-profit organization that actively promotes careers in skilled trades and technologies, is proud to announce that UA Canada, an international Pipe Trades union whose members are the leading professionals in the piping industry, will continue their support as Presenting Sponsor of the 2023 Skills Canada National Competition, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. UA Canada’s generous support will enable SCC to better promote careers in the skilled trades and technologies to students and apprentices in Canada through this important event.



“The United Association (UA Canada) is committed to supporting apprenticeship, training, and tomorrow’s future workforce. To that end, we are proud to continue as a Presenting Sponsor of the 2023 Skills Canada National Competition, in Winnipeg. Our members, local unions and Canadian office staff are excited and proud to maintain our participation this year in key roles such as technical chairs, judges, apprentice competitors, Try-A-Trade® and Technology activity hosts, speakers, and exhibitors. It is this collective effort that ensures these events are a great success, providing a memorable experience for competitors and visitors alike. We look forward to engaging with government and industry representatives while witnessing the efforts of apprentices from across the country. See you all in May 2023!” said Mike Gordon, Director, UA Canadian Training.

On May 25 and 26, 2023, labour groups, industry partners, government officials, educators, and youth will gather at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg, where over 550 students and apprentices will compete in 45 skilled trade and technology Skill Areas. SCC is pleased to be working with UA Canada. Furthermore, approximately 10,000 students from Manitoba are expected to attend SCNC Winnipeg 2023. In addition to watching the competitors, students will have the opportunity to participate in over 50 Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities throughout the two-day event.

“Being involved in the Skills Canada National Competition is a great way for industry partners to engage with youth and educate them about the great careers that are available in the skilled trades and technologies. Through our partnership with UA Canada, we are able to promote careers in these industries and the importance of developing the skills needed to succeed,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

According to the Canadian Construction Association, the construction industry is facing a serious workforce shortage. Over 20 percent of workers are set to retire over the next decade and the industry is struggling to attract the next generation of workers.

The United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada – commonly known as “UA” – is a union organization whose members are engaged in the fabrication, installation maintenance and servicing of piping systems across North America. Founded in 1889, UA continues to be one of the most respected and influential building trades unions in North America. Its 326,000 highly skilled members belong to over 300 individual local unions. In Canada, the association serves 56,000 members, including over 10,000 apprentices, through 32 local union offices and training centres across the country. UA Canada represents nine major trade classifications including: Steamfitter-Pipefitter, Sprinkler Fitter, Plumber, Metal Trades Workers, Instrumentation Technicians, Welder, Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Mechanics, and specialty certified workers in all areas of the piping industry. Visit UACanada.ca to learn more; you can also connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.



Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with member organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public-sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member organization of WorldSkills. Follow Skills/Compétences Canada on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Flickr, LinkedIn, and Instagram .

