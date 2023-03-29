India Home Automation Market Growing at a CAGR of 29.8% by 2026 | Says AMR

India Home Automation Market is Expected to Reach at $13,574.1 million by 2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to AMR, The India home automation market size was valued at $1,790.9 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $13,574.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period 2019-2026.

Home automation systems in India have witnessed an unprecedented demand in the recent years, due to increased concerns about safety & security, especially in urban areas. Moreover, factors such as improved lifestyle, increase in disposable income of people, and surge in awareness about smart automated systems have boosted the adoption of home automation systems, , thus driving the India home automation market growth.

Download Free Sample PDF with Updated Pages:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4940

Top Players:

Fueblabs, Larsen & Toubro, Schneider, Johnson Controls, Harman International, Home Brain, PERT, Silvan Innovation, Oakter, and Elan Home Systems. Many companies have focused on new product launches to strengthen their presence in the market.

Market Outlook:

The security & safety segment dominated the market in India in 2018 owing to considerable adoption of smart technologies such as smart bulb, smart camera, and smart refrigerator as compared to the other sectors. Increase in government initiatives, such as Digital India, for the development of smart cities has fueled the adoption of home automation systems in India.

This report discusses various aspects of the market such as the technologies and types used in home automation control. In recent times, various wired and wireless technologies are being used for monitoring and controlling the operations of smart homes and installed systems. Wi-Fi with its long-range operation capabilities contributes to the largest share.

Furthermore, the lighting segment was the second highest revenue contributor across India in 2018 , owing to increase in demand for smart lighting devices. This in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the home automation market.

Buy this Research Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/296152d1b0ef5b5733f254fb934436ec

Drivers of the Market:

Residential sector is the most productive segment in the India home automation market, owing to increase in inclination toward smart home concept and expansion of urban areas in India. Rise in internet coverage area and competition among various telecom companies for cheap internet services are expected to boost the demand for wireless home automation systems. In addition, various domestic competitors are expanding their business by investing in the hospitality sector to offer smart hospitality solutions for customers, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for the home automation market.

Key Findings of the India Home Automation Market:

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging India home automation market trends and dynamics.

• Based on product type, the security and safety segment dominated the India home automation market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and is projected to

grow at a CAGR 28.4% during the forecast period.

• Based on end-user, the residential segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period.

• By technology, the wireless segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

Enquire Before Buying@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4940