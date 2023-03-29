Global Pest Control Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% to be valued at USD 30.64 Billion by 2027: Bonafide Research

Growing demand for food safety and hygiene, increasing urbanization, climate change, stringent regulations, and growth in the tourism industry is driving the demand for pest control globally.

/EIN News/ -- Clifton, New Jersey, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concerns about food safety and hygiene have grown, as pests can cause crop contamination and damage, resulting in significant economic losses. The transition from rural to urban areas results in dense populations that are ideal for pests to thrive. This is particularly true in developing countries, where rapid urbanization is leading to increased demand for pest control services. The rising temperatures are creating favorable conditions for pests to thrive. Governments have introduced more stringent regulations around pest control, particularly for the agriculture and food processing industries. This is driving demand for pest control services as companies seek to comply with these regulations. The demand for pest control services in hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality businesses is increasing as the global tourism industry expands. This is driven by the need to maintain high standards of hygiene and protect guests from the negative impact of pests. There are several restraints for the pest control market, like health concerns, economic uncertainty, lack of public awareness, government regulation, and competition.

Key Takeaways:

Agriculture & Industrial Applications together accounted for USD 5.59 Billion of total revenues.

Pest control is used largely to get rid of insects and termites with more than 70% share globally.

Bedbugs & Mosquitoes are the most common types of insects that need pest control.

Biological control method to see increased adoption by companies for pest control.

Asia-Pacific region to be fastest growing in global pest control market at 6.26%.

However, the overuse of pesticides has led to the development of resistance in many pest populations. This means that some pests are becoming increasingly difficult to control using traditional chemical treatments, which is a challenge for pest control companies. The use of pesticides can have negative environmental impacts, including contaminating water sources and harming non-target organisms. This has led to increased scrutiny of pest control practices and a push towards more sustainable pest control methods. The pest control market is highly competitive, and companies face pressure to offer their services at lower prices. This can make it difficult to invest in new technologies and sustainable pest control methods, which can be more expensive than traditional chemical treatments. There is a shortage of trained pest control technicians in some regions. This can make it difficult for companies to find and retain skilled workers, which can limit their ability to grow and expand their business.

The increasing focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility is creating opportunities for pest control companies that specialize in eco-friendly and non-toxic pest control methods. This includes the use of biological controls, such as predators and parasites, and the development of new technologies that reduce reliance on chemical treatments. The development of new pest control technologies, such as remote sensing and artificial intelligence, is creating opportunities for pest control companies to improve their efficiency and effectiveness. These technologies can help companies to identify and target pests more accurately, reducing the need for broad-spectrum chemical treatments. Pest control companies are increasingly expanding into related services, such as lawn care, landscaping, and wildlife management. This diversification can help companies to increase their revenue streams and offer a more comprehensive suite of services to customers. The larger companies can acquire smaller players and consolidate their market position, and also help companies to expand their geographic reach.

North America has a diverse climate, from arid deserts to humid forests. This makes it a perfect breeding ground for pests, like insects, rodents, and others. Also, it is a central agricultural region, with large farms and fields spread across the continent. These farms provide food and shelter for pests, which can easily spread to neighboring areas and homes. Chemicals such as insecticides, rodents, and herbicides are widely used to control pests in North America. The rise in nuclear dwellings has led to an increase in the population of urban pests, such as rodents, cockroaches, and bedbugs. Many pests can carry diseases that can be harmful to humans and pets. For example, ticks can transmit Lyme disease, and mosquitoes can carry the West Nile virus. However, biological control can be an effective and environmentally friendly way to control pests.

The demand for pest control is increasing in the Asia Pacific region due to rapid urbanization that has led to an increase in human habitation and less natural habitat for wildlife. The region has tropical to temperate weather conditions that are a perfect breeding ground for many pests. The Asia Pacific region is a major agricultural region, with India, China and Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, Thailand, and the Philippines. With the growth of the middle-class populace in the region, there has been an increased awareness of the need for pest control to maintain a healthy and hygienic living environment.

Commercial application of pest control is high in Germany, the UK, and France in the European region. These countries are home to many businesses, including food processing facilities, restaurants, and hotels. These businesses are vulnerable to pest infestations that can damage products, cause health hazards, and negatively impact their reputation. There are strict regulations for commercial establishments to maintain a clean and safe environment for their customers and employees. To protect public health, particularly in commercial establishments such as hospitals and schools, where hygiene and cleanliness are crucial, pest control services are essential. Pests such as rodents, flies, and cockroaches can contaminate food and cause food-borne illnesses. Commercial establishments need to maintain a positive reputation to attract and retain customers. A pest infestation can significantly damage a business's reputation and cause financial losses.

Chemical and mechanical methods are mostly used in South America to control and prevent pests. Pesticides are often used in agricultural settings to protect crops from damage and to prevent the spread of disease. Fumigation is commonly used to control pests in stored products, such as grains and seeds. Baits are ingested by rodents or ants and are killed by a toxic substances. Mechanical methods like traps are used to physically capture or kill pests, commonly used in both residential and commercial settings. Exclusion involves sealing off entry points to prevent pests from entering a building or other area. Physical removal includes vacuuming or sweeping up insects or removing rodents from traps. While insects and termites are certainly common targets for pest control in South America, pest control services may also be used to target a wide range of other pests. Bed bugs are a growing problem in many parts of South America, particularly in urban areas and tourist destinations. Mosquitoes are a significant health threat in many parts of South America, as they can transmit diseases such as dengue fever, malaria, and Zika virus.

The Middle East and Africa are regions with diverse climates and ecosystems, and as such, they face a range of pest-related problems. Pests such as locusts, weevils, and beetles can destroy crops and reduce yields, leading to significant losses for farmers. Rapid urbanization in many parts of the Middle East and Africa has led to an increase in human habitation, which creates more opportunities for pests to breed and spread. Many areas in the Middle East and Africa are home to unique and fragile natural ecosystems, which can be vulnerable to invasive species. Invasive species can cause ecological damage and threaten native plant and animal species. In many parts of the Middle East and Africa, food storage is an important concern. Cape Town is a popular tourist destination, Johannesburg is a densely populated city, KwaZulu-Natal is important for agriculture and Mpumalanga is known for its natural beauty and wildlife.



“The demand for pest control is rising rapidly in South Africa within the Middle East & Africa region as agriculture is an important industry. The pests like locusts, mealy bugs, and fruit flies cause significant damage to crops. Also, South Africa is a popular tourist destination, and needs to maintain high levels of hygiene to ensure the safety and comfort of visitors.” Says, Mr. Dhwipal Shah, Research Director with Bonafide Research.

There are many companies operating in the global pest control market. Rentokil Initial is a UK-based company that operates in more than 80 countries worldwide and has a strong presence in Europe, Asia, and North America. Terminix a US-based company operates in more than 20 countries and has a strong presence in North America and Europe. Ecolab is a US-based company that provides a range of products and services for the food, healthcare, and hospitality industries, including pest control. The company's pest control services focus on integrated pest management solutions that use a combination of chemical and non-chemical treatments. Ecolab operates in more than 170 countries worldwide. Rollins is a US-based company that provides pest control services under the Orkin and Western Pest Services brands. Rollins operates in more than 35 countries and has a strong presence in North America, Europe, and Asia. FMC Corporation is a US-based company that operates in more than 100 countries worldwide.

