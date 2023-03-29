Ortho sets new bars with the STARLIGHT phygital fashion initiative

Ortho has unveiled its latest fashion innovation, the STARLIGHT sweater, a limited edition wearable piece that combines fashion and technology through the use of Physical-backed Token (PBTs). This wearable masterpiece is expertly crafted with the finest materials and features your favorite NFT as a personal branding, backed by a proof of ownership embedded in a specialised chip, making it a truly exclusive item for fashion enthusiasts.

/EIN News/ -- Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the worlds of digital and physical continue to converge, it brings the fashion industry opportunities for growth and revolution by leveraging one of the most revolutionary technologies: blockchain and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens).

Ortho, a phygital universe of fashion, opens up novel ways for people to express their style and identity in the digital realm. With the successful introduction of its digital fashion open-metaverse and a sensational Le Thanh Hoa's runway show, Ortho continues to strive for its ambition to become a place where imagination and creativity reign supreme with the first-ever phygital fashion item called STARLIGHT.

STARLIGHT sweater is the latest offering in Ortho's range of phygital fashion items, allowing consumers to select their favorite NFT from their own collection to be embroidered and personalized on the sweater. An AstroChip attached to the garment contains the proof of their NFT ownership, adding a layer of authenticity and exclusivity. Plus, customers will also receive a digital version of the STARLIGHT sweater in the form of an NFT.

With Starlight, Ortho reaffirms its vanguard of fashion innovation, empowering customers to express their individuality through a unique blend of fashion and technology. Not only enabling digital ownership of fashion items, Ortho also facilitates authentication, provenance, and ownership transfer that, up until this point, was challenging to portray in the real world.

Empowered by Kardiachain’s blockchain infrastructure, Ortho is using one of the key parts in Kyokai solution to bridge the physical Item component to the digital world. With the devotion to ensuring authenticity and true ownership, Ortho's method of utilizing the specialised version of NFC technology to create digital twins of physical items via NFT, specifically sweaters in the STARLIGHT case. The said NFTs are connected to a person's digital identity, which helps verify the ownership of one's assets and, ultimately, identity. This integration in fashion is the basis of further integrations with other physical items, such as vehicles, jewelry, and more.

Regarding Ortho's vision, Founder Xno Bui shared, “At ORTHO, we believe in pushing boundaries and celebrating self-expression. We're building a community of like-minded individuals who share our passion for fashion and technology, creating a world where everyone is free to come and be their true selves.

STARLIGHT will be available for pre-order from 7 PM (GMT +7) March 30th on www.ortho.fashion with a limited quantity of 300 pieces.





Emma Tran Head of Public Affairs Ortho dieuanh.tran-at-kardiachain.io https://www.ortho.fashion/