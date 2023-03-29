Việt Nam targets 100 per cent usage of IPv6 service by 2025

VIETNAM, March 29 - HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) hosted a conference on Tuesday to evaluate the initial phase of the transition to Internet Protocol version 6 for State agencies (IPv6 for Gov) and to plan for the programme's second phase.

The first phase of IPv6 for Gov, conducted between 2021 and 2022, primarily focused on State agencies. Half of all ministries, agencies, and localities were targeted to adopt IPv6 transitional plans and successfully shift towards IPv6 for their portals. It is expected that all of them will roll out their plans during the second phase between 2022 and 2025.

The transition to IPv6 in networks, services, applications, and software is an evolution that ensures the capacity of internet resources and security requirements in Việt Nam. This is vital to support the nation's digital transformation and the development of e-government and smart city services.

IPv6 is expected to meet Việt Nam’s demand to offer new and quality services such as the Internet of Things, 4G-LTE and 5G networks, contributing to digital transformation and digital government building.

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has worked closely with relevant ministries, sectors and localities to speed up and ensure the successful implementation of the scheme.

According to statistics of VNNIC, as of December 2022, Việt Nam's IPv6 usage reached 53 per cent, ranking 10th globally with more than 65 million Internet subscribers using IPv6 service.

According to VNNIC Nguyễn Trường Giang, the IPv6 for Gov has exceeded its set goals in the first phase, as 94 per cent of ministries, sectors and localities have issued IPv6 transition plans.

As many as 78 per cent of stakeholders have successfully converted IPv6 for their portals and public services, and more than 1,300 staff and experts have been trained on IPv6, 2.6 times the training target for five years.

The country’s IPv6 usage rate is expected to reach 60-70 per cent in 2023.

In the second phase of 2023–2025, VNNIC set a goal to convert the national Internet network into IPv6, 100 per cent of Internet subscribers will use the IPv6 service, and all IDC, Cloud, and Hosting businesses to provide services on the IPv6 platform.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Phạm Đức Long has urged stakeholders to accelerate the transition to IPv6.

VNNIC was requested to promote communication and training activities and support and supervise the transition process. — VNS