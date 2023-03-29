RE: Road Closure 6042 VT Route 22a Addison

There were 2,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,478 in the last 365 days.
Roadway is back open.
Please drive safely!
From: Bushway, Andrea via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 9:05 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Cc: AOT - Traffic Alert <AOT.TrafficAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure 6042 VT Route 22a Addison
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Both lanes of travel will be closed temporarily at 6042 VT Route 22A in Addison due to a TTU crash. Wreckers are on scene pulling it back onto the roadway.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you!
Andrea H Bushway
Williston PSAP
ECD II
802 878 7111