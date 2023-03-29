Submit Release
RE: Road Closure 6042 VT Route 22a Addison

Roadway is back open.

Please drive safely!

 

From: Bushway, Andrea via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 9:05 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Cc: AOT - Traffic Alert <AOT.TrafficAlert@vermont.gov>
State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Both lanes of travel will be closed temporarily at 6042 VT Route 22A in Addison due to a TTU crash. Wreckers are on scene pulling it back onto the roadway.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

Thank you!

 

Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111

 

