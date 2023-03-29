Submit Release
MMBI CORP Food Trading Is Courting Africa

MMBI is shinning

MMBI Food Trading is looking to increase its exposure to Africa.

As supply chains are becoming more localized Africa will play key role in satisfying the needs of our customers in the Middle East.”
— Vladimir Gersamia
DUBAI, UAE, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MMBI CORP Food Trading Is Courting Africa.

MMBI Food Trading is looking to increase its exposure to Africa. The Dubai based FMCG group
is looking to enter several markets not only as a supplier to the regional wholesale distributors but also to
invest some capital into production assets.

Owner Vladimir Gersamia stated “Our analysts are in the process of identifying key countries where it would make sense for MMBI
to put capital to work and invest into food production and associated infrastructure. As supply chains are becoming more localized
Africa will play a key role in satisfying the needs of our customers in the Middle East. Tanzania, Angola, Kenya and Ivory Coast are of particular interest to us today. ”

MMBI is in the process of finishing its office set up its rep office in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The group is headquartered in the UAE, with representative offices in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan, (with Hong Kong and South Africa office set up in process). With its extensive network of suppliers and the ability to source high-quality products at competitive prices, MMBI has been able to build a secure food supply chain and be a reliable strategic partner for all of its counterparties.

vladimer gersamia
MMBI
+971 50 737 7512
