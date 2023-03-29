Global Mental Health Market Valuation to Reach US$ 582.4 Billion by 2031: Astute Analytica

There were 2,764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,383 in the last 365 days.
New Delhi, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mental Health Market is anticipated to witness a rise in its revenue from US$ 396.2 Bn in 2022 to US$ 582.4 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.43% over the forecast period 2023–2031.
The market for mental health services has been growing in recent years due to the increasing prevalence of mental health disorders worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1 in 4 people worldwide will experience some form of mental illness at some point in their lives. Mental health disorders can range from mild to severe, and can include conditions such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and substance abuse disorders. The prevalence of mental illness is highest in low- and middle-income countries, where resources for mental health care are often limited.
With a global population of over 7.9 billion people, the total number of individuals with mental health disorders is significant. The WHO estimates that around 450 million people currently suffer from mental or neurological disorders, and this number is expected to rise in the coming years due to factors such as population growth, urbanization, and an aging population.
The mental health market is highly fragmented and varies significantly from region to region. North America is currently the largest market for mental health services, with an estimated value of over US$ 154.8 billion in 2022. Europe is the second-largest market, followed by the Asia-Pacific region. However, low- and middle-income countries often have limited access to mental health services, and the market in these regions is largely driven by public health initiatives and non-governmental organizations.
Dominance of Adults in the Global Mental Health Market: An In-Depth Analysis
By Treatment, Psychological interventions to Hit Sales of USD 363 Billion by 2031
Psychological interventions are expected to generate significant revenue growth of USD 363 billion in the mental health market by 2031. This can be attributed to the following factors:
North America Set to Generate Over 39% Revenue of Global Mental Health Market
North America is the largest market, with a projected revenue of over 39% of the global mental health market. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that the number of adults seeking treatment for mental health issues increased by 21% between 2015 and 2022 in the United States. The study also found that the number of adults receiving medication for mental health issues increased by 22% during the same period.
Another study published in the Lancet Psychiatry journal found that the economic burden of mental illness in the United States was approximately $200 billion annually. The study highlighted the need for increased investment in mental health services to address the economic impact of mental illness.
